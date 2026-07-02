During his Wimbledon 2026 second-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic played a hilarious scissor prank on a ball girl. While getting a piece of tape on his shoulder trimmed, he faked a reaction of sharp pain, which briefly horrified the girl before he burst into laughter, a moment that amused the Centre Court crowd.

The World No. 8 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic pulled off a hilarious scissor prank on a ball girl during his second-round men’s singles clash against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2026 on Wednesday, July 2.

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Djokovic advanced to the third round with a straight-sets victory over Tsitsipas, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to keep his quest for an elusive 25th Grand Slam title alive. The 39-year-old was at his clinical best, dismantling his Greek opponent with a masterclass display of precision and composure, leaving Tsitsipas searching for answers as he dominated play from start to finish.

With this victory, Novak Djokovic earned his 104th match win at Wimbledon, just two wins away from breaking his former Swiss rival Roger Federer’s record of 105 match wins at the All England Club.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic, Sinner survive tough openers to advance

Djokovic Scares Ball Girl

Amid the dominant display on the Centre Court, the lighthearted moment between the Serbian legend and a ball girl became an instant talking point. During a changeover after Stefanos Tsitsipas took a bathroom break, Novak Djokovic, who had been adjusting a tape on his right shoulder, asked the girl to trim a loose piece with a pair of scissors.

However, the ball girl didn’t expect what was to come next. As she carefully leaned to trim the tape on Djokovic’s right shoulder, the 24-time Grand Slam champion suddenly faked a reaction of sharp pain as if the ball girl had accidentally cut his skin. The startled ball girl looked genuinely horrified for brief seconds before Djokovic burst into laughter, signaling that it was all in good fun.

The teenager quickly realized the prank and joined in the amusement, a reaction that drew widespread smiles and laughter from the Centre Court crowd.

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Though focused and competitive on the court, Novak Djokovic is also known for his playful personality and ability to engage with fans and staff, often bringing a lighter touch to even the most intense matches.

Despite having achieved the pinnacle of his illustrious career, the Serbian tennis star has always remained grounded, frequently sharing lighthearted moments that bridge the gap between world-class professional tennis and the human side of the sport.

‘Probably Wasn’t That Great of a Joke, I Guess’

Speaking during the on-court interview, Novak Djokovic was asked about the viral moment and reflected on the hilarious incident with a grin on his face. While still riding the momentum of his dominant victory, he took a moment to express his regret over potentially causing distress.

“I guess these kinds of things surface when you’re 2 sets to 0 up rather than 2 sets to 0 down. Stefanos went to change, so I had some spare time. I’m sorry. I don’t know if she’s around. Sorry if I scared her. It probably wasn’t that great of a joke, I guess,” the 39-year-old said.

“It was a great joke. She laughed. It made me a bit more relaxed.

“She was laughing. It was a good moment for her as well,” he added.

Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for the record-breaking 25th Major triumph and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title when he takes on Arthur Rinderknech of France on Centre Court on Friday, July 2.

At the age of 39, Djokovic is poised to cement his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time, aiming to become one of the oldest Grand Slam champions in the history of the sport.

Also Read: Better prepared for Wimbledon than French Open, says Novak Djokovic