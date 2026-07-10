Sachin Tendulkar praised the Wimbledon semi-finals, calling Jannik Sinner's win over Djokovic a 'masterclass'. The cricket legend, who watched from the Royal Box with Brian Lara, also lauded Alexander Zverev's victory over Arthur Fery.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised the quality of tennis on display at Wimbledon after watching the men's singles semifinals from Centre Court, describing Jannik Sinner's performance as a "masterclass" and lauding Alexander Zverev and Britain's Arthur Fery for their efforts.

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Tendulkar was among several sporting icons present in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, where he watched Zverev defeat Britain's Arthur Fery to reach his maiden Wimbledon final before Sinner booked his place in the title clash with a commanding win over Serbian legend Djokovic. He was joined by former West Indies captain Brian Lara, with the two batting greats sharing the spotlight after years of being fierce international rivals and later teammates in several charity matches. Current India Test captain Shubman Gill also attended the semi-final, adding another touch of cricketing royalty to Centre Court. The Royal Box also featured football stars, including Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, while Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe was among the notable guests at Centre Court.

Tendulkar Reflects on 'Brilliant' Semifinals

Taking to X after the matches, Tendulkar reflected on an entertaining day at the All England Club. "Wimbledon, you never disappoint! What a privilege to witness two brilliant semifinals today. The fight and belief shown by Fery was wonderful to watch, while Zverev's big serve played a crucial role in a hard-fought win," Tendulkar wrote.

The batting great also applauded world No. 1 Jannik Sinner following the Italian's straight-sets victory over seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. "And then came Jannik Sinner's masterclass. The way he combined power with control across every shot was remarkable. Novak competed till the very end, but Jannik was at his absolute best today," he added.

Tendulkar concluded by celebrating the spirit of sport and expressing his excitement for the Wimbledon final. "Days like these are why we love sport. Looking forward to more magic on Centre Court!" he concluded.

Earlier, the Indian cricket legend shared a heartfelt message for tennis great Roger Federer after the two sporting icons met, celebrating their enduring friendship.(ANI)