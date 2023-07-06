Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: After marathon against Thiem, Tsitsipas doesn't expect crowd support against Murray

    Stefanos Tsitsipas showcased remarkable resilience and emerged as the victor after a gripping five-set encounter against Dominic Thiem. The Greek fifth seed's display of determination and skill paved the way for an exciting Wimbledon showdown with Andy Murray.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Tsitsipas emerges victorious in a thrilling encounter against Thiem to set up an exciting Wimbledon showdown with Murray. Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas displayed remarkable resilience in a gripping five-set battle against Dominic Thiem at Wimbledon. The gruelling first-round match lasted nearly four hours, pushing Tsitsipas to the brink. However, former world number one Andy Murray, who cruised to victory over Ryan Peniston in his opening match, enters the second round well-rested. Tsitsipas managed to maintain his composure and clinch a hard-fought victory, securing a 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10/8) triumph. This sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated clash between Tsitsipas and the two-time Wimbledon champion, Murray.

    "For a second I thought we were doing the repeat of Isner versus Mahut," Tsitsipas said in reference to the longest match in history, played at Wimbledon in 2010.

    "It felt forever. Obviously I'm super happy to win against someone who has brought the best out of me every time we have played."

    Beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year before a last-eight exit at the French Open, Tsitsipas is aiming to make his first deep run at Wimbledon.

    Two years ago, Tsitsipas made history as the first Greek man to reach the final of the French Open, marking a significant milestone in his career. However, his performances on grass have been less impressive, with only one fourth-round appearance in five previous visits to Wimbledon. Despite being a crowd-pleaser known for captivating Wimbledon fans, Tsitsipas is aware that he will not receive much support when facing the beloved home favourite, Murray.

    "I'm not expecting anyone supporting me, but it's not my first rodeo," he said.

    Tsitsipas, who will be playing on Centre Court for the first time, said he remembered Murray winning his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

    "Obviously he is someone who has done so much for the sport," he said.

    Thiem won the US Open in 2020 but that triumph has not proved a springboard for sustained success at the Grand Slams.

    Wrist and finger injuries have posed significant challenges for the 29-year-old Austrian, impacting his progress and forcing him to spend several months on the sidelines. As a result, his ranking dropped outside the top 350 in 2022. Currently positioned at 91 in the rankings, Thiem made his return to Wimbledon after a two-year absence, aiming to secure his first victory at the tournament in six years.

    In a heartwarming moment, Tsitsipas congratulates his girlfriend, Paula Badosa who was present on the court, after winning her match.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
