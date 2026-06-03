Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins is considering skipping the 2027 IPL season to manage his physical workload ahead of a demanding international schedule. With a focus on the Test series against India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup, Cummins stated that "something has got to give," leaving his IPL participation uncertain.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins will potentially skip the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to manage his physical workload ahead of a demanding international schedule.

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Though there are still nine months left for the 20th IPL season, Cummins began to prioritise his long-term fitness and international commitments, specifically the upcoming Test series against India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup. The veteran Australian pacer missed the first half of the IPL 2026 due to a lower back injury, and the resulting rehabilitation program managed by Cricket Australia ensured his long-term fitness.

With Australia scheduled to play 15 Test matches between August 2026 and March 2027, Cummins is keenly aware that his availability for franchise cricket must be balanced against the physical toll of the high-stakes assignments.

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‘Something Has Got to Give’: Cummins’ Candid on Busy 2027

The 2027 calendar is expected to be a packed international schedule for Australia, especially given the looming 12-month stretch of high-intensity cricket, including the Test series against India, the 150th Ashes Anniversary, the 2027 Ashes series, and culminating in the 2027 ODI World Cup in southern Africa.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins stated that his priority remains Test cricket and the ODI World Cup, adding that something will have to give in his schedule, and IPL participation may need to be reconsidered depending on workload and fitness.

“Something has got to give at some stage next year, and it's not going to be test matches or an ODI World Cup,” Cummins said.

“I will make a call a lot closer and work with the franchise to see what makes sense. Things can change. I've had a couple of injuries pop up, so I don't really want to lock in anything,” he added.

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Pat Cummins is currently Australia’s Test and ODI captain, and his availability for the crucial period ahead is seen as vital for the team’s prospects as they look to defend their World Cup crown and navigate a challenging set of away Test series in India and England.

With his fellow pacers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, also approaching later stages of their careers, Cricket Australia is expected to be increasingly selective about player workloads to ensure the core group remains fit for the most significant international fixtures.

The 18-Month Marathon: Cummins Prepares for Cricket’s Toughest Stretch

Pat Cummins has made it clear his commitment to Australian cricket remains a priority over franchise cricket, but he acknowledges that the next year and a half will be a massive physical test.

Emphasising the need for flexibility, he stated that the team management is open to ‘winding down’ senior bowlers, including Starc and Hazelwood, during long series to keep them fresh for peak events, a strategy that could see him miss matches even during a major tour like the upcoming one in India.

“It's possible. I think we're fairly open-minded to anything, as we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” Cummins said.

“I see a world where we're potentially winding some bowlers down, even say at the back end of an Indian series if they don't look like they're going to play, to give them an extra rest ahead of the Ashes.

“It's going to be a big push the next 18 months or so, but I think we'll look back on it hopefully and see it as one of the more rewarding periods of our career,” he added.

As Pat Cummins remains uncertain for IPL 2027, it remains to be seen whether Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to groom a new leadership figure or seek an experienced alternative in the auction to ensure continuity, should their star skipper decide that a season of rest is necessary to sustain his international career.

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