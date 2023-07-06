Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic talks about 'romantic' relationship with Centre Court after win against Thompson

    Novak Djokovic secured a straight-set victory of 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 over his Australian opponent on Wednesday, comfortably progressing to face upcoming challenges at this prestigious tournament. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Defending champion Novak Djokovic smoothly advanced to the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament by defeating Jordan Thompson. The Serbian tennis star secured a straight-set victory of 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 over his Australian opponent on Wednesday, comfortably progressing to face upcoming challenges at this prestigious tournament. 

    “Well, the Centre Court at Wimbledon has been the most special court without a doubt in our tennis history," he began.

    “We know the tradition, we know how long Wimbledon dates back," the 23-time grand slam winner elucidated.

    “I know I’ve said this before and it sounds like a cliche, but I truly try to marvel at every moment I spend on the court. It is a huge privilege, especially at this age. And at this stage in my career, where I’m still trying to push forward with the young guns," said the seven-time All-England Championship winner.

    “I don’t know how far and how long it is going to take, but so far so good I must say", said the Serbian with a beaming smile on his face.

    Also Read: Wimbledon warns Tennis fans against misusing prayer room for 'Intimate Activities'

    “We have a very romantic and special relationship-this court and I," he said to a raucous ovation from the crowd.

    In the final of the 2022 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic emerged victorious against the controversial Nick Kyrgios, increasing his total tally to seven titles at AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club) and bringing him within one title of matching the legendary Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. 

    To commence his title defence in 2023, the Serbian faced off against Pedro Cachin from Argentina in the opening round, comfortably defeating the 28-year-old with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 scoreline. Djokovic maintained his impressive form as he continued his campaign against Jordan Thompson.

    In a remarkable milestone, Novak Djokovic reached a significant achievement by securing his 350th victory in Grand Slam tournaments. This remarkable feat highlights Djokovic's exceptional consistency and dominance on the biggest stages of tennis. With this milestone, Djokovic further solidifies his status as one of the most successful and accomplished players in the history of the sport.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
