After RCB's big IPL win, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went to Vrindavan to get blessings from Premanand Maharaj. But what really got people talking was Anushka's phone wallpaper, it wasn't Virat, but a picture of the Maharaj himself!

Anushka Sharma Phone Wallpaper Viral: It's pretty common for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star cricketer Virat Kohli to be in the news for one reason or another. Right after leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to their second consecutive IPL trophy, Virat and his wife Anushka were spotted in Vrindavan.

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The 'Virushka' couple makes it a point to visit their guru, Premanand Maharaj of Vrindavan, for his blessings whenever they find the time. So, after the big IPL win, they went straight there. Videos of their visit quickly went viral on social media. But amidst all this, it was the wallpaper on Anushka Sharma's phone that really caught everyone's eye.

Anushka Sharma's phone wallpaper goes viral

After their meeting with Premanand Maharaj, the couple was seen at the airport. That's when eagle-eyed fans took a close look at Anushka's phone screen. Usually, you'd expect people to have photos of their husband, wife, or kids as their wallpaper. Fans thought Anushka would have Virat's picture, but they were in for a surprise.

It turns out, Anushka Sharma's phone wallpaper is a photo of their guru, Premanand Maharaj from Vrindavan.

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Virushka's deep faith in Premanand Maharaj!

For those who don't know, Virat Kohli has already retired from Test and international T20 cricket. He currently only plays the ODI format for Team India. To focus on his personal life, Virat spends a lot of his off-time with his family in London when there's no ODI cricket or IPL.

Whenever the couple is back in India, they make sure to visit Premanand Maharaj, where they sit and listen to his teachings with great devotion.