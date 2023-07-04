Wimbledon warns Tennis fans against misusing prayer room for 'Intimate Activities'

Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, has issued a stern warning to tennis fans regarding the misuse of the quiet room designated for prayer and meditation

Wimbledon has issued a stern warning to tennis fans, urging them not to engage in intimate activities in the quiet room designated for prayer and meditation. Reports have emerged of couples misusing the secluded space near Court 12 for their personal enjoyment, which has dismayed some visitors.

Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, emphasised the importance of using the room appropriately, stating that they will be monitoring its usage to ensure compliance.

In 2022, witnesses reported witnessing a couple leaving the facility near Court 12 with conspicuous expressions of satisfaction. One observer described seeing a man and woman with "big grins" on their faces, with the woman wearing a flowing summer dress, leaving little doubt about their activities.

Another guest recounted hearing audible signs of intimacy coming from the adjacent room.

In response to these incidents, Wimbledon officials previously appealed to visitors to respect the purpose of the room, which is intended for prayer, meditation or simply as a peaceful retreat from the bustling grounds.

Situated in the Southern Village, the quiet room provides guests with a sanctuary for private meditation, prayer, reflection, or an escape from the crowds, as outlined in the official access guide for 2023.