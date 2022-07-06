Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2022: Kyrgios breaks new ground to reach first Grand Slam semi-finals; fans elated

    Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, overcoming Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) in front of a raucous crowd on Court No. 1 at Wimbledon. 

    London, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

    Nick Krygios' dream run in the Wimbledon 2022 continued on Wednesday after the Australian stormed through his first Grand Slam semi-final with a straight-set win over Cristian Garin. The 27-year-old, who has hit the headlines for her theatrics this year, registerd a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(5) win over the Chilean in their quarter-finals clash in front of a raucous crowd at Court 1.

    Kyrgios is the first Australian man to advance to the last four at a major since Lleyton Hewitt reached that stage at the US Open in 2005. After two hours and thirteen minutes, the Aussie defeated Garin with his tremendous ball striking and distinctive touch from all over the court to claim the most significant victory of his season.

    The World No. 40, playing in his third major quarter-final and first since the 2015 Australian Open, will meet either second-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal or American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. Kyrgios trails 22-time major champion Nadal 3-6 in their ATP Head2Head series, while he has never played Indian Wells titlist, Fritz.

    With his victory, the 27-year-old has become the lowest-ranked men's semi-finalist and first unseeded men's semifinalist at Wimbledon since 2008, when World No. 75 Marat Safin and World No. 94 Rainer Schuettler both reached the last four.

    Kyrgios has a record of 12-2 on grass this year after reaching back-to-back semi-finals in Halle and Stuttgart last month. The Australian has edged Paul Jubb and Brandon Nakashima in five sets, eliminating Filip Krajinovic and upsetting World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

    Fans of the Australian took to Twitter to celebrate Kyrgios' historic win. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
