Novak Djokovic pranked a Wimbledon ball girl during a match, which led to a heartwarming reunion. After he apologized, the ball girl's witty response about "Serbian sense of humour" and their shared laugh went viral, earning praise for both their sportsmanship and humility.

The World No.8 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic met the Wimbledon ball girl, who was pranked by the 24-time Grand Slam champion, after the practice session ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada on Tuesday, July 7.

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During the second-round clash against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic pulled off a hilarious yet lighthearted prank on the ball girl, playfully faking a reaction of sharp pain on his right shoulder when she carefully leaned in to help him cut the excess tape from his shirt with a pair of scissors.

The youngster was briefly horrified before the Serbian tennis star burst into laughter, signaling that it was all in good fun as the Centre Court crowd erupted in laughter. However, Novak Djokovic apologised to the ball girl for the prank, adding that it was a spur-of-the-moment joke he likely wouldn't have made if he weren't leading comfortably in the match.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Deepti Sharma Likens Novak Djokovic's Mental Strength to MS Dhoni's Calmness (WATCH)

Wimbledon Ball Girl’s Wholesome Moment Goes Viral

A week after a hilarious prank by Novak Djokovic, the Wimbledon ball girl shared a heart-warming reunion with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, proving that the playful interaction had forged a genuine bond between the pair.

After the practice session on Monday, July 6, Djokovic made it a point to seek out the young volunteer to ensure there were no hard feelings. In a video posted by Wimbledon on its Instagram handle, the 39-year-old shared a warm hug with a ball girl, and they both shared a good laugh as they revisited the lighthearted mischief that had captured the hearts of tennis fans around the world.

Since Djokovic apologised for the prank, the ball girl responded with unexpected wit, saying he wouldn’t have to be sorry, adding that it was ‘Serbian sense of humour’. The volunteer revealed that she thought of scaring him back, admitting with a mischievous grin on her face.

“Don't be sorry at all! I found it very funny. Serbian sense of humour. I have been thinking all day. How can I scare you back? But I thought it would be really embarrassing if I don't execute it well. So I've decided not to," the Wimbledon volunteer said.

Novak Djokovic is also known for his playful personality and ability to engage with fans and staff, often bringing a lighter touch to even the most intense matches. His fun-loving attitude has made him a beloved figure both on and off the court, endearing him to everyone around the sport.

Djokovic’s ability to balance the fierce intensity of a champion with the warmth and spontaneity of someone truly enjoying the game continues to make him one of tennis' most beloved personalities.

From Court Prankster to Role Model: The World Reacts to the Viral Reunion

Novak Djokovic’s reunion with the Wimbledon ball girl, whom he playfully pranked during his second-round match, has sparked a wave of admiration on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and tennis enthusiasts have been quick to voice their appreciation for the touching interaction.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and tennis enthusiasts hailed the reunion as a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, praising Djokovic for his humility, kindness and respect towards the ball girl. Many called him a ‘role model’ and a ‘genuine gentleman’, while others admired the volunteer's sense of humour, composure and playful response, describing the interaction as one of Wimbledon’s most wholesome moments.

Some fans remarked that the reunion changed their perception of Djokovic, saying the heartfelt exchange highlighted a side of the Serbian star that is often overlooked by critics.

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Novak Djokovic will look to keep his hopes alive for an elusive 25th Grand Slam triumph and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title when he takes on Canadian star Felix Auger Aliassime in the quarterfinal on the Centre Court.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic Asks for Wedding Invitation After Spectator Proposes to His Partner (WATCH)