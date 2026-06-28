Virat Kohli vs Novak Djokovic: 5 Things Are Common Between Two Sporting Icons
Sporting icons Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic share more than greatness. From plant-based diets and elite fitness to mental toughness, career longevity and openness about mental health, the two champions have plenty in common beyond sport.
A Friendship Beyond Sport
Team India star batter Virat Kohli and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic might not have met personally, but the two sporting stars share mutual admiration and a digitally nurtured friendship, regularly exchanging direct messages to support and praise each other's historic achievements.
Ahead of Wimbledon 2026, Novak Djokovic once again spoke warmly about Virat Kohli, revealing his long-standing admiration for the Indian batting icon. The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he is eager to finally meet Kohli in person and hopes to turn their years of online interactions into a real-life friendship during his next visit to India.
On that note, let’s take a look at five things that are common between Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic.
1. Plant-Based and Gluten-Free Nutrition
As Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic reached the peaks of their respective careers, both sporting icons completely overhauled their diets to gain a competitive edge. Kohli and Djokovic switched to plant-heavy, gluten-free diets to keep their bodies in peak physical condition, accelerate their recovery time, and sustain elite performance well into their thirties.
Kohli reportedly relies heavily on lentils (dal), chickpeas, tofu, quinoa, boiled soya chunks, spinach, steamed broccoli, sweet corn, and fresh green salads, while completing avoid heavy masalas in order to aid digestion and maintain peak fitness.
Djokovic, on the other hand, relies heavily on plant-based intake of fresh fruits, mixed-greens salads, quinoa, millet, and wild rice, and gluten-free pasta packed with steamed vegetables to fuel his gruelling grand slam campaigns.
Also Read: Djokovic reveals bond with Kohli, hopes to meet him soon in India
2. Elite Physical Conditioning and Target Body Fat
When it comes to maintaining their sculpted physiques and agility on the field and court, Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic adhere to incredibly strict fitness regimes that keep their body fat percentage in the low single digits, allowing them to outlast much younger opponents.
Kohli relies on heavy weight-lifting, compound lifts, and intense cardiovascular exercises, integrating sprinting, agility ladder drills, and direct core work to sustain explosive power on the cricket pitch. This highlights the former India captain’s unwavering dedication to transforming cricket fitness standards.
Djokovic, on the other hand, focuses heavily on functional movements, including yoga, Tai Chi, and endurance training, rather than traditional heavy lifting. Since the Serbian tennis legend’s body is lean and supple, his routine is designed to enhance joint mobility, flexibility, and core stability, which are vital for surviving gruelling five-set battles on ATP tours.
3. Ultimate ‘Gladiator’ Mindset Under Pressure
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic are often known for their mental toughness and insatiable appetite for victory, possessing a legendary ‘clutch’ gene that allows them to thrive when the stakes are the highest and the odds are stacked against them.
Kohli, who is widely regarded as a ‘chase master’, uses his tactical brilliance and aggressive stroke-play to navigate through steep run-chases and elevate his performance when the required run-rate climbs. His 82-run knock against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne is one of the best examples of this.
Djokovic, on the other hand, has dealt with hostile crowds and immense pressure throughout his career, channelling that adversity into fuel to complete some of the most remarkable comebacks in tennis history. The 2015 and 2019 Wimbledon Finals against Roger Federer stand as prime examples of this, where he saved Championship points while facing a heavily partisan crowd that favoured the Swiss tennis star.
Also Read: Better prepared for Wimbledon than French Open, says Novak Djokovic
4. Longevity and Consistency
While longing for their illustrious careers, Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic have rewritten the benchmarks of athletic longevity, sustaining peak performance and dominating their respective sports well into their thirties.
Virat Kohli, who has been playing internationally since 2008, continues to be the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. After retiring from Tests and T20Is, the veteran Indian batter shifts his focus towards ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious career till the 2027 World Cup, highlighting his unwavering commitment to longevity, fitness, and excellence.
Djokovic, on the other hand, has entered his 21st season as a professional tennis player and continues to compete at the highest level despite being in his late thirties. After turning 35, the former World No.1 has won 21 tour-level finals and 15 titles. Including four Grand Slam triumphs, underscoring his extraordinary longevity, consistency, and ability to remain a dominant force against a new generation of stars.
5. Openness About Mental Health
As sporting icons, Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic might have endured immense scrutiny and pressure, but both have broken stoic athletic stereotypes by openly discussing their psychological struggles and the importance of vulnerability in sustaining elite performance.
Kohli has openly spoken about his struggles with mental health despite being surrounded by people. During the IPL 2026, the former RCB captain revealed that he has imposter syndrome, admitting that he constantly feels he is ‘never good enough’ and the inner self-doubt lingers even after nearly two decades at the pinnacle of international sport.
Djokovic, on the other hand, has repeatedly peeled back the layers of his seemingly impenetrable armour on the ATP Tour, openly admitting the immense weight of expectations, public scrutiny, and self-doubt have tested him mentally during his pursuit of tennis immortality.
Also Read: India Vs Ireland: 5 Reasons Why Team India Lost to the So-Called 'Minnows' of Cricket
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