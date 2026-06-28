Team India star batter Virat Kohli and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic might not have met personally, but the two sporting stars share mutual admiration and a digitally nurtured friendship, regularly exchanging direct messages to support and praise each other's historic achievements.

Ahead of Wimbledon 2026, Novak Djokovic once again spoke warmly about Virat Kohli, revealing his long-standing admiration for the Indian batting icon. The 24-time Grand Slam champion said he is eager to finally meet Kohli in person and hopes to turn their years of online interactions into a real-life friendship during his next visit to India.

On that note, let’s take a look at five things that are common between Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic.