Novak Djokovic defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the third round of Wimbledon 2026, advancing his quest for a 25th Grand Slam. The four-set thriller concluded with a spectacular diving volley from Djokovic, a moment that went viral and also saw him equal Roger Federer's record for most match wins at the tournament.

The World No. 8 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s hopes of his 25th Grand Slam triumph are still alive as he defeated Arthur Rinderknech of France in the 3rd round of the men’s singles at Wimbledon 2026 on Friday, July 3.

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Djokovic defeated Rinderknech in four sets - 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) - in a hard-fought contest on Centre Court and advanced to the fourth round. After winning the first two sets, the 24-time Grand Slam champion apparently lost his rhythm as the Frenchman surged to take the third set 6-1. However, the Serbian managed to make a comeback, despite a tense tiebreak that enthralled the crowd,

With his victory, Novak Djokovic secured his 105th match win at Wimbledon, equalling his former rival and the 20-time Major winner Roger Federer’s record for the most match victories at the All England Club.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Djokovic equals Federer's win record after beating Rinderknech

Djokovic’s Match-Winning Volley Goes Viral

The four-set thriller was concluded with dramatic yet athletic flair that instantly became the highlight of the day. During the decisive tiebreak, with both players exhausted and scrambling across the grass, Djokovic produced a spectacular diving volley to seal the victory.

With a score tied at 6-6 in the fourth set, Djokovic and Rinderknech engaged in a grueling point at the net. Both men were pushing their limits, eventually ending up sprawled on the turf in a desperate scramble. In a final burst of energy, the 39-year-old lunged forward to execute a backhand diving volley, securing the winner that ended the match.

The moment of brilliance sparked an eruption from the spectators, who witnessed the action live, but Djokovic’s son Stefan’s reaction was captured on camera. In a video posted by Star Sports on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the 11-year-old was completely elated and in all smiles, clinched the dramatic point, mirroring the immense relief and joy of the crowd.

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Novak Djokovic’s son Stefan and daughter Tara have been accompanying for major tournaments, especially the Grand Slams, and they are often seen cheering him on from the player's box.

Their presence has become a heartwarming staple at Grand Slams, with both children regularly joining their father on court to celebrate his biggest victories, highlighting the special family bond that remains a key part of the champion's journey.

‘Action Movie’ Tennis: Social Media Erupts Over Djokovic’s Diving Volley

Novak Djokovic’s diving volley not only enthralled the spectators on Centre Court but also ignited a firestorm of excitement among fans and tennis enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts praised the 24-time Grand Slam champion's extraordinary athleticism and composure under pressure, calling his match-winning diving volley one of the best points of the tournament.

Many praised his incredible fitness at 39, while others applauded Arthur Rinderknech for pushing the Serbian legend to the limit in a thrilling four-set battle that captivated Centre Court.

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Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for an elusive record of 25 Major triumphs and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title when he takes on Roman Safiullin of Russia in the fourth round on Sunday, July 5.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic Asks for Wedding Invitation After Spectator Proposes to His Partner (WATCH)