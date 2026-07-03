Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma compared Novak Djokovic's mental strength with MS Dhoni's calmness while attending Wimbledon 2026. She said both legends stay composed under pressure and inspire athletes. Deepti also named Djokovic as her favourite player.

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has drawn parallels between Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic and former India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni amid the ongoing Wimbledon 2026.

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Deepti fulfilled her long-time dream of attending the iconic grass-court Grand Slam event in London on Thursday, July 2. The 29-year-old was part of Team India in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, where they were knocked out of the tournament after a defeat in their final group stage fixture against Australia at Lord’s in London on Sunday, June 28.

Following the Women in Blue’s campaign at the marquee event, Deepti Sharma decided to visit the All England Club to soak in the atmosphere of one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments, a venue she had previously only admired from afar on her television screen.

Also Read: Virat Kohli vs Novak Djokovic: 5 Things Are Common Between Two Sporting Icons

Comparing Djokovic’s Resilience to MS Dhoni’s Calmness

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament to Jio Hotstar, Deepti Sharma highlighted the mental fortitude and calmness that define Novak Djokovic and MS Dhoni, who are often regarded as two of the greatest competitors in their respective sports for thriving under pressure.

“When you talk about Djokovic, everyone speaks about his mental strength. He is someone who never gives up, no matter how tough the situation is,” the India all-rounder said.

“In cricket, I think MS Dhoni sir is very similar. He is known for being very cool and calm. Whenever pressure situations come, he handles them really well. It never looks like he is in a difficult situation. He handles pressure so easily.

“Both Djokovic and Dhoni have that rare quality of staying calm and strong when it matters the most. Watching them, we learn how to stay calm and find a way out of tough situations," she added.

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MS Dhoni and Novak Djokovic have been long-revered ultimate masters of pressure, transcending their own sports to become global benchmarks for how athletes should navigate high-stakes moments.

While one has dominated the hard, clay, and grass courts for nearly two decades, the other has transformed Indian cricket with his unflappable leadership and tactical genius. For Deepti Sharma, these two sporting icons are the ultimate blueprint for the composure required to succeed at the highest level of international competition.

Deepti Picks Djokovic as Her Favourite Tennis Player

Further speaking on her deep connection to the sport, Deepti Sharma revealed that she followed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while growing up, but now her focus has shifted to Novak Djokovic.

“My favourite is Djokovic. I follow his game very closely. The way he fights on the court, his mental strength, and his never-give-up attitude, I really admire all of that. Watching him play is always inspiring," Deepti said.

“I grew up watching greats like Federer and Nadal. I followed their matches closely for a long time. But lately, Djokovic has become my favourite. I follow his matches more than anyone else now," he added.

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Novak Djokovic is aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon triumph, further cementing his legacy as the most successful player in the history of the sport.

The Serbian tennis legend will return to action when he takes on Arthur Rinderknech of France in the third round on Centre Court on Friday, July 3.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic Asks for Wedding Invitation After Spectator Proposes to His Partner (WATCH)