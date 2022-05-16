Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

It was a day of celebration for the Djokovic family after the World No.1 clinched his sixth Italian Open title while his seven-year-old son, Stefan, bagged his first tournament win on Sunday.

A proud father revealed that his son claimed the honours at a small club competition back home in Serbia just as Djokovic senior saw off Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in Rome.

Djokovic had told the crowd at the Foro Italico that he was awaiting news of Stefan's performance after defeating Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-5.

Also read: 'Relieved' Djokovic geared up to defend French Open crown after win at Rome

"Well, the journey started successful. My son won the tournament today. I just received that news. A sunshine double today," the Italian Open winner revealed.

"We had a chat the last few days about the routines and the things he should do before a match and leading him into this world... The first official tournament or match always stays very fondly in your memory," Djokovic added.

"We just spoke, and he was on cloud nine with all the family. It was nice. He's doing really well so far, he's in love with the sport. He was up late last night and he was showing me forehands and backhands and how he was going to move, playing shadow tennis. I used to do that as a kid," the World No.1 concluded.

And there could be more reason for Djokovic to celebrate, as his favourite football club team, AC Milan, closed in on their first Serie A title in over a decade, with the title race spilling into the final week of matches.

"I am a Milan fan... My manager is a mad Milan supporter, so we're together in this little group of fans," added Djokovic in Italian.

"Let's hope we can win the league, like all Milan supporters, we're hoping, but there are two games to go," he added.

The Serbian, who has endured a tumultuous year over his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, was earlier deported from Australia to miss the first Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic also skipped several tournaments due to entry restrictions imposed by various countries.

With most nations now relaxing entry rules, the 34-year-old will resume his quest for his 21st Grand Slam victory when he competes in the French Open, which begins on May 22.