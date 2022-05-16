Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Like father, like son: Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open

    Italian Open 2022 champion Novak Djokovic's 7-year-old bagged his first tournament on Sunday, leaving his father extremely proud.

    tennis Like father, like son Novak Djokovic junior wins first tournament the day World No.1 bags Italian Open snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rome, First Published May 16, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    It was a day of celebration for the Djokovic family after the World No.1 clinched his sixth Italian Open title while his seven-year-old son, Stefan, bagged his first tournament win on Sunday.

    A proud father revealed that his son claimed the honours at a small club competition back home in Serbia just as Djokovic senior saw off Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in Rome.

    Djokovic had told the crowd at the Foro Italico that he was awaiting news of Stefan's performance after defeating Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-5.

    Also read: 'Relieved' Djokovic geared up to defend French Open crown after win at Rome

    "Well, the journey started successful. My son won the tournament today. I just received that news. A sunshine double today," the Italian Open winner revealed.

    "We had a chat the last few days about the routines and the things he should do before a match and leading him into this world... The first official tournament or match always stays very fondly in your memory," Djokovic added.

    "We just spoke, and he was on cloud nine    with all the family. It was nice. He's doing really well so far, he's in love with the sport. He was up late last night and he was showing me forehands and backhands and how he was going to move, playing shadow tennis. I used to do that as a kid," the World No.1 concluded.

    And there could be more reason for Djokovic to celebrate, as his favourite football club team, AC Milan, closed in on their first Serie A title in over a decade, with the title race spilling into the final week of matches.

    "I am a Milan fan... My manager is a mad Milan supporter, so we're together in this little group of fans," added Djokovic in Italian.

    "Let's hope we can win the league, like all Milan supporters, we're hoping, but there are two games to go," he added.

    The Serbian, who has endured a tumultuous year over his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, was earlier deported from Australia to miss the first Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic also skipped several tournaments due to entry restrictions imposed by various countries.

    With most nations now relaxing entry rules, the 34-year-old will resume his quest for his 21st Grand Slam victory when he competes in the French Open, which begins on May 22.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Deepak Hooda 59 in vain as Lucknow fails to secure playoffs berth against Rajasthan; netizens upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Hooda's 59 in vain as Rajasthan denies Lucknow playoffs berth; netizens upset

    Rome Masters, Italian Open 2022: Gritty Novak Djokovic outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year-ayh

    Rome Masters 2022: Gritty Djokovic outclasses Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Wriddhiman Saha comeback from nearly seals Gujarat Titans top-2 spot against Chennai Super Kings, fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Saha's comeback from nearly seals Gujarat's top-2 spot, fans exulted

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt launches website to sell mangoes to be delivered to customers doorsteps gcw

    Karnataka govt launches website to sell mangoes, to be delivered to customers' doorsteps

    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics - adt

    Greatest destruction of independent India, Delhi CM slams BJP's bulldozer politics

    Pakistan cricket funding linked to India: Did Ramiz Raja reveal the truth in the past?-ayh

    Pakistan cricket funding linked to India: Did Ramiz Raja reveal the truth in the past?

    Meet Rakhi Sawant new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani actress gets BMW from her beau RBA

    Meet Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani; actress gets BMW from her beau (Video)

    Netflix likely to add live streaming feature soon for unscripted shows comedy specials gcw

    Netflix likely to add live streaming feature soon for unscripted shows, comedy specials

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon