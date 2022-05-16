'Relieved' Djokovic geared up to defend French Open crown after win at Rome

Novak Djokovic sealed his sixth Italian Open title with a 6-0 7-5 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic clinched his sixth Italian Open title with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, sparking massive excitement among fans in the lead up to Roland Garros. Also read: Rome Masters 2022: Gritty Djokovic outclasses Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year

The Serbian, who has endured a tumultuous year over his unvaccinated status against Covid-19, was earlier deported from Australia to miss the first Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic also skipped several tournaments due to entry restrictions imposed by various countries.

With most nations now relaxing entry rules, the 34-year-old will resume his quest for his 21st Grand Slam victory when he competes in the French Open, which begins on May 22. The defending champion at Roland Garros has insisted that the win in Rome comes as a 'relief'.

"To some extent, it's a relief because, after everything that happened at the beginning of the year, it was important for me to win a big title, especially with Grand Slams coming up where I want to play my best," the World No.1 told reporters.

"I could not ask for a better lead-up to Roland Garros. Serbian Open finals, really working my way through the tournament physically. Then Madrid (Open) had better performances, but maybe not as sharp in those decisive moments. And here, everything kind of came together and clicked. I'm going to Paris with definite confidence and good feelings about my chances there," Djokovic asserted.

The World No. 1's failure to compete in Melbourne and the subsequent furore which followed Down Under made headlines worldwide. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is eager to draw a line under the whole saga ahead of this month's French Open.

Speaking after his one hour and 37 minute battle with Tsitsipas, the Serbian said, "It's something that I never faced before, so that amount of pressure and everything that I was feeling in the first few months of the year, as much as I've felt pressure in my life and my career, that was something really on a whole different level."

