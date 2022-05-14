Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans anticipate World No.1's 1000th career win in semi-finals

    Top seed Novak Djokovic beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6(1) to reach the semifinals of the Italian Open on Friday and move within one win of 1,000 career victories.

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Djokovic fans hope World No.1 clinches 1000th career win in semi-finals snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rome, First Published May 14, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    Top seed Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP Rankings with a 7-5, 7-6(1) win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Italian Open 2022 quarter-finals on Friday, guaranteeing a 370th week at the top of men's tennis on Monday. 

    By reaching the semis in Rome, the 20-time Grand Slam winner avoided surrendering the top spot to Russian Daniil Medvedev for the second time this year. The Serb, who will now face Norwegian fifth seed Casper Ruud next, is just one win away from his 1000th career victory.

    Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime were neck and neck until the 34-year-old broke to lead 5-3, but the eighth seed fought back. However, it proved only a blip as the Serbian wrapped up the opening set in style.

    The 21-year-old Canadian was applauded by the World No.1 player for his display of endurance in rallies but fell 5-3 behind, only to drag himself back into the contest again. Having forced a tiebreak, though, Aliassime was no match for Djokovic, who found another gear when required.

    "He has the lethal serve, honestly... It was not easy for me at all to return. He's also returning well, moving well. He's a complete player. I was a set and 5-2, match point, serving for the match. Credit to him for fighting back. Amazing atmosphere as well tonight," Djokovic told reporters after securing his 999th career win.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Struggling Nadal not ready to give up dream of winning 14th crown

    On Friday, Casper Ruud continued his excellent form on European clay as he claimed a hard-fought 7-6(7), 7-5 win against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Meanwhile, World number 3 Alexander Zverev remained on course to claim his first title of the season after overcoming Cristian Garin to set up a semi-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who saw off home favourite Jannik Sinner.

    Following this win, Djokovic fans, who have been eager to see their favourite star return to form following a tough start to the season, expressed joy over the Serb retaining his World No.1 ranking and are gearing up for his 1000th career victory. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Game 6 Klay Thompson trends after Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies seal NBA Western Conference finals berth snt

    'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

    Thomas Cup 2022: Hope this gives further impetus to badminton - Pullela Gopichand after India reaches maiden final-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "Hope this gives further impetus to badminton" - Gopichand after India reaches maiden final

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow-Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him hottie-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli engages in 2 intense workout sessions, Anushka Sharma calls him 'hottie'

    tennis Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth snt

    Italian Open 2022: 1st in the last 4! Zverev sees off Garin to seal semi-finals berth

    Recent Stories

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared - adt

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Salman Khan reveals his look from film co starring Pooja Hegde drb

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan reveals his look from film, co-starring Pooja Hegde?

    31 pilgrims died due to mountain sickness, other health problems since Char Dham Yatra beginning - adt

    31 pilgrims died due to mountain sickness, other health problems since Char Dham Yatra beginning

    No one working just to keep lights on expect changes Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid Elon Musk jolt gcw

    'No one working just to keep lights on, expect changes': Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal amid Elon Musk jolt

    Game 6 Klay Thompson trends after Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies seal NBA Western Conference finals berth snt

    'Game 6 Klay' trends after Golden State Warriors seal NBA Western Conference finals berth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon