Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Wells: Kyrgios apologises to ball boy for almost 'hitting' him during drama-soaked loss to Nadal

    Nick Kyrgios took to social media to apologise to the ball boy he nearly hit with a tennis racket that he smashed following his quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells.

    tennis Indian Wells Kyrgios apologises to ball boy for almost 'hitting' him during drama-soaked loss to Nadal snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    There's no doubt that Nick Kyrgios is a colourful firebrand on the tennis court, but one standout quality is the Australian is always willing to own up to his mistakes off it.

    The 26-year-old took to social media to apologise to the ball boy he nearly hit with a tennis racket that he smashed following his quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal in Indian Wells.

    The World No. 132 was engaged in a high-octane, drama-soaked clash against the 21-time Grand Slam champion but eventually fell 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-4. From using swear words to dragging Hollywood funnyman Ben Stiller into his drama, the match eventually culminated in the Kyrgios smashing his racket into the court after shaking hands with Nadal.

    The racket unexpectedly bounced toward the arena wall where it left ball boy Tei Park ducking for cover. Overnight, Kyrgios took to Instagram to find out the identity of the ball boy and apologise. 

    Also read: Indian Wells: Kyrgios' tantrums, brush with Ben Stiller headlines loss to Nadal

    "I just want to apologise to that ball kid at the end of the match," the Australian wrote on Instagram.

    "It was a complete accident, and I was frustrated at the end of the match. My racket took a crazy bounce and was never my intention. If anyone knows who that ball kid is, send me a message, and I will send a racket to him. I'm glad he's OK!"

    Social media responded, and it wasn't long until Kyrgios had the ball boy's name and contact details so he could reach out personally and apologise.

    "Hey, bro! Sorry about my racket incident at the end! Complete accident, you all OK from it? I was wondering if I could send you a racket and if you could accept my apology? Are you at the courts tomorrow?" Kyrgios messaged.

    The ball boy was more than happy to accept the peace offering and revealed he was unharmed from the incident. "Hi! Thanks for reaching out. I'm completely fine. I would love to get a racket! Of course, I accept the apology. I'll be back at the courts tomorrow." Tei Park said.

    This gesture was a complete U-turn from Kyrgios' earlier stance, where he fumed upon being asked about the incident by a reporter in the post-match press conference.

    "What would you like me to say about it? Obviously, was that my intention? No. Because I threw a racquet. Did I throw the racquet anywhere near him originally? It landed a metre from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him,' Kyrgios had said.

    "I'm human. Things happen like that. Obviously, it was a very misfortunate bounce. I think if I did that a million times over, it wouldn't have gone that way. And what do you want me to say? It was three metres away from the kid. That's a question you're going to say after a three-hour battle against Nadal. That's what you come here with?" he remarked.

    "Just over a month ago, Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the Mexican Open in Acapulco for damaging the umpire's chair with his racket. He ducked. Duck. He ducked. He ducked. He ducked. Jesus. All right. It was an accident. It was most definitely not like Zverev. I didn't hit him, thankfully. It wasn't my intention. So thankfully, the ball kid's OK. Great question, though. Unbelievable stuff. [Clapping]. Congratulations, man," Kyrgios concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis 'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation snt

    'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH) snt

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH)

    football Liverpool's Premier League title race hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold hamstring injury snt

    Liverpool's Premier League title race hit by Trent Alexander-Arnold injury

    football Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban snt

    Ukraine war: CAS rejects Russia's appeal over World Cup 2022 ban

    football Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi snt

    Real Madrid wish a colourful Holi; Indian fans ecstatic to see post in Hindi

    Recent Stories

    Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

    Indian cryptocurrency market today: Bitcoin down, Ethereum up

    Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures RCB

    Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures

    Apple Watch ECG feature yet again saves man's life in Haryana-dnm

    Apple Watch’s ECG feature yet again saves man’s life in Haryana

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone snt

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma eyeing major T20 career milestone

    Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it RCB

    Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it

    Recent Videos

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon
    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon