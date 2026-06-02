World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka beat Naomi Osaka to reach the French Open quarterfinals, keeping her maiden title hopes alive. She then entertained fans with a Michael Jackson-style moonwalk, continuing her viral “Dancing Queen” celebrations at Roland Garros.

The World No.1 and Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka pulled off a legendary Michael Jackson-inspired moonwalk on the clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier following a fourth-round victory over Naomi Osaka of Japan in the women’s singles at the French Open 2026 on Monday, June 1.

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Sabalenka dominated Osaka in two straight sets - 7-5, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals and keep her hopes alive for her maiden French Open triumph. Throughout her campaign so far, the 28-year-old didn’t lose a single set in any of her matches, showcasing a level of clinical precision and power that has made her the undisputed favorite for the title.

Entering the clay court Grand Slam tournament with three titles already under her belt this season, Sabalenka arrived in Paris in blistering form and is aiming for the fifth Major triumph after having won the Australian Open and US Open twice each.

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Sabalenka Dances Her Way into the Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka might’ve dominated Naomi Osaka in the round of 16, but what caught the attention of the crowd, especially those watching at Court Philippe-Chatrier, was her unexpected and electrifying post-match routine. Sabalenka has been making waves throughout this year’s Roland Garros not just with her dominant tennis but by turning her post-match walks off the court into a choreographed spectacle.

During the on-court interview, the presenter, Fabrice Santoro, asked the crowd if they wanted to see more of the Belarusian tennis star’s viral dance moves, to which the spectators agreed. Though Aryna Sabalenka accepted the challenge on the condition that the entire stadium joined in for the spectacle.

Sabalenka performed Michael Jackson's Thriller before pulling off the legendary pop star's iconic moonwalk with surprising finesse, while the crowd erupted in cheers and joined the Belarusian star in the rhythmic celebration, turning the high-stakes arena into a lively dance floor.

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Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic have been challenging each other with certain dance steps, turning their post-match celebrations into a lighthearted, viral "dance-off" that has captivated fans throughout the 2026 French Open.

Their playful rivalry began early in the tournament when the Serbian tennis star challenged the women’s World No.1 after his opening-round victory, sparking a back-and-forth exchange where both stars have channeled legendary performers like Michael Jackson to outdo one another. However, Sabalenka signalled a pause on viral dance-off after Djokovic’s third-round exit.

Fans Dub Sabalenka the ‘Dancing Queen’ of Roland Garros

Aryna Sabalenka’s viral dance moves, including Michael Jackson’s moonwalk, following her fourth-round win over Naomi Osaka, have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and tennis enthusiasts taking to the platform to express their delight at her infectious energy.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts praised Sabalenka’s entertaining personality and playful post-match celebrations, with many hailing her as the 'Dancing Queen' of Roland Garros. Several compared her to MJ’s iconic moonwalk, while others joked that the Belarusian star was auditioning for a dance show alongside her quest for the French Open title.

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Aryna Sabalenka will continue her quest for her maiden French Open triumph when she takes on a formidable quarter-final opponent in what promises to be another high-octane battle on the red clay of Paris. She reached the final in the last edition of the Roland Garros, but lost to Coco Gauff.

Now, Sabalenka is among the top contenders for the maiden French Open triumph in the ongoing 2026 edition. With the momentum of her current form and the unwavering support of the Parisian crowd, she looks poised to rewrite the narrative and finally claim the elusive Suzanne Lenglen Cup that slipped through her fingers last year.

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