Following his second-round victory at the French Open 2026, Novak Djokovic celebrated with a Michael Jackson-inspired moonwalk in the player's tunnel. The playful dance, captured on video, sparked widespread fan reactions on social media as the Serbian star continues his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

The World No.4 and the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic pulled off a smooth Michael Jackson-inspired 'moonwalk' celebration following his second-round victory in the men’s singles against Valentin Royer of France at the French Open 2026 on Wednesday, May 27.

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The 24-time Grand Slam champion looked in total control during the first two sets, taking them 6-3, 6-2, before the Frenchman staged a gritty comeback with 7-6 to prevent Djokovic from wrapping up a straight-sets victory. However, the former World No.1 quickly regrouped to take the fourth set, taking it 6-3 to close out the match and secure his spot in the third round.

This was his 103rd French Open win for Novak Djokovic, further extending his legendary record in Paris as he continues his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

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Djokovic Turns MJ After 2nd Round Win

Following a victory over Valentin Royer of France, Novak Djokovic appeared to be in a joyous mood as he continued to keep his hopes alive for an elusive 25th Grand Slam title. The veteran tennis player is known for his fondness for Michael Jackson and has repeatedly channeled the ‘King of Pop’ to celebrate his tennis victories.

The Serbian tennis star channeled his ‘moonwalk’, the iconic step that was popularized by the 'King of Pop' himself. In a video posted by Roland Garros on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Djokovic can be seen walking down the staircase of Philippe-Chatrier’s player tunnel, and he paused brief is one of the steps to execute the iconic backward glide and showcase his smooth Michael Jackson impression.

However, Djokovic couldn’t manage to emulate Smooth Criminal with absolute perfection on the narrow concrete steps, leading to a highly entertaining, playful display, while keeping the ongoing dance battle with his friend Aryna Sabalenka.

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The late Michael Jackson pulled off his iconic moonwalk during his legendary performance of 'Billie Jean' at the Motown 25, a defining moment in pop culture history that popularized the dance style worldwide.

Though the ‘King of Pop’ is known for his singing and unrivaled dancing prowess, his timely choreography continues to transcend generations, inspiring everyone from pop star hopefuls to elite tennis legends celebrating on the world stage.

‘Needs Some Work’: Netizens Playfully Critique Nole’s Clay-Court Moonwalk

Novak Djokovic channeling his inner ‘moonwalk’ sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and tennis enthusiasts flooding the platform with a mix of adoration, laughter, and playful critiques.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts flooded social media with admiration and humour, calling Djokovic ‘legendary,’ joking that his moonwalk ‘needs some work,’ praising his ‘unmatched vibe on court,’ and saying he ‘earned the right to be silly,’ while others hailed him as a ‘gift to tennis entertainment.’

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Novak Djokovic will next face 28th seed Joao Fonseca of Brazil in the third round. The Serbian tennis star has been aiming for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam since winning his 24th Major at the 2023 US Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Since the 2024 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic has found the historic 25th crown tantalizingly out of reach despite consistently asserting his dominance on the biggest stages. In the last 9 Grand Slam events, Djokovic reached the final only twice, at the 2024 Wimbledon and the 2026 Australian Open.

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