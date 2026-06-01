Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo received a record $65,000 fine at the French Open after his second-round exit. The penalty came for sexist remarks directed at chair umpire Ana Carvalho, saying a man should have officiated the match. Despite issuing an apology, the French Tennis Federation upheld the sanction for his comments.

The World No.70 and Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vellejo was handed the heaviest fine in the history of the French Open. Vallejo was knocked out of the ongoing edition of the French Open after losing to Moise Kouame in the second round on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday, May 28.

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Despite bouncing back with victories in the third and fourth sets after trailing 0-2, Paraguayan tennis player ultimately faltered in the deciding fifth set, ending his run at Roland Garros. Before losing to Moise Kouame, Adolfo Daniel Vellejo received a walkover in the opening round after Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom was forced to retire from their match due to a persistent rib injury.

Vellejo’s early exit from his maiden Grand Slam appearance at the French Open was coupled with his controversial remarks regarding chair umpire Ana Carvalho, for which he was subsequently handed a record-breaking $65,000 fine (approximately €60,000).

Why was Adolfo Daniel Vellejo Handed a Hefty Fine?

The fine imposed by French Open tournament organizers was a direct disciplinary response to the sexist comments Vallejo made concerning the competence of chair umpire Ana Carvalho. Following a five–set defeat to Moise Kouame, the Paraguayan tennis player expressed his disappointment over the officiating during the match and the handling of the crowd by Carvalho.

The 22-year-old took an aggressive and dismissive stance, publicly questioning chair umpire Ana Carvalho’s ability to manage the high-pressure environment of the match, while stating that this sort of match should be officiated by a man because it is ‘very difficult for a woman to do it’ when facing a demanding crowd.

“These types of matches have to be officiated by a man. It's very difficult for a woman to do it. It has to be refereed by a man, because it's a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against them." Vallejo said.

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Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s comments sparked criticism from the tennis world, prompting the French Tennis Federation (FFT) to issue a formal condemnation of his remarks. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo publicly addressed the situation, calling the comments "clearly unacceptable" and confirming that such behavior has "no place" at Roland Garros.

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo Issues Clarification

Before he received the heaviest fine in the history of the French Open, Adolfo Daniel Vallejo issued a clarification on his Instagram story, where he stated that his comments were misinterpreted and apologized to the chair umpire for his remarks, adding that he would learn from this mistake and improve in the future.

“I want to clarify that my comments were not made with the intention with which they have been interpreted. I have respect for the judge and for the work she did. After a 5-hour battle, I was very heated and full of emotions. I apologize,” Vallejo wrote on Instagram.

“I also want to clarify that I did not blame her for the defeat. She did a good job throughout the match. I will learn from this and improve. I also have great respect for Roland Garros, the French Tennis Federation, and everyone involved in tennis," he added.

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Despite his clarification, the French Tennis Federation did not retract or reduce the penalty, emphasising that the breach of the player's code of conduct regarding discriminatory language was absolute.

Meanwhile, the French Open has entered its second week, with tournament officials and spectators turning their full attention to the remaining quarter-final matchups and the final rounds of the tournament as the competition intensifies at Roland Garros.