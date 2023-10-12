Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian racing sensation Kush Maini finds a mentor in F1 champion Mika Hakkinen

    Kush Maini, a rising star in Indian motorsport, receives a significant boost in his pursuit of Formula 1 dreams with the mentorship of two-time F1 world champion, Mika Hakkinen.

    Sports Indian racing sensation Kush Maini finds a mentor in F1 champion Mika Hakkinen osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Young Indian racing talent, Kush Maini, receives a significant boost in pursuit of his Formula 1 dreams as he secures mentorship from the two-time F1 world champion, Mika Hakkinen. Known for his role in developing Valtteri Bottas the current Alfa Romeo Sauber driver, Haikkinen is now set to guide 23-year-old, Kush Maini, hailing from Bengaluru. Maini has had a promising year with multiple top-5 positions in Qualifying and a podium finish in Melbourne. Under Hakkinen's mentorship, Maini is gearing up for a more focused and structured approach in the 2024 racing season. Maini shared, "I think from next year, my approach and that of my team is going to be a lot more structured thanks to Mika. Basically, the way Mika works is you narrow down everything to the point where the driver just has one job."

    The younger Maini, who is the brother of accomplished racer Arjun Maini, has prior experience in F2 and served as a development driver for the Haas F1 team. Currently, he drives for Mercedes AMG in Europe. Notably, he secured the runner-up position in the 2020 British F3 Championship, a series Hakkinen himself triumphed in back in 1990.

    Maini expressed his gratitude, saying, "I've watched Mika since I was very young. So, just for him to believe that I could reach Formula One shows that we've done something right in these last 15 years. It's a massive weapon you have in your arsenal when you have Mika Hakkinen standing behind you."

    Regarding Maini's potential journey to F1, Hakkinen emphasized, "I've been following Kush, understanding his abilities, his talent for driving. It's a very interesting journey together to develop, to be an even more professional racing driver. F1 is our objective, not forgetting the current situation in F2."

    In addition to Hakkinen's mentorship, Guillaume le Goff will assume the role of Kush Maini's manager, overseeing all of his requirements.

    Also Read: Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty in fraud case

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 6:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery

    odi world cup Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash snt

    Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar highlights silver linings for India ahead of India vs Pakistan showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar's message to Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of India clash (WATCH) osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar's message to Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of India clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery

    odi world cup Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash snt

    Great news for India! Shubman Gill back in nets for hour-long session ahead of Pakistan WC clash

    Ananya Panday's unseen childhood video of 'smellful perfume' ad leaves Arjun Kapoor giggling - WATCH vma

    Ananya Panday's unseen childhood video of 'smellful perfume' ad leaves Arjun Kapoor giggling - WATCH

    7 delicious banana desserts to make at home SHG EAI

    7 delicious banana desserts to make at home

    Mersal to Theri-7 Leo star Thalapathy Vijay movies to watch RBA EAI

    Mersal to Theri-7 Leo star Thalapathy Vijay movies to watch

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon