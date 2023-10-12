Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty in fraud case

    Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula 1 has admitted to fraudulent behaviour in a case involving the non-disclosure of substantial trust funds exceeding £400 million.

    Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone pleads guilty in fraud case osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    The former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone has confessed to fraudulent activities related to failing to disclose over £400 million held in a trust located in Singapore. This non-disclosure of the trust to the government occurred in July 2015. Despite having initially pleaded not guilty, the 92-year-old billionaire changed his plea to "I plead guilty" during his appearance at Southwark Crown Court. Ecclestone was slated for a trial next month but opted to admit his wrongdoing.

    His charges stemmed from a comprehensive tax investigation conducted by HM Revenues and Customs, characterized as "complex and international." Prosecutors assert that Ecclestone misrepresented the facts by declaring "only a single trust" to tax authorities, which was set up for his daughter's benefit. However, evidence uncovered during the investigation indicated that Ecclestone stood to benefit personally from this arrangement.

    During the court proceedings, prosecutor Richard Wright KC contended that Ecclestone knowingly provided "an untrue or misleading" response to HMRC when he claimed not to have any additional trusts beyond the UK. Wright emphasized that as of July 7, 2015, Ecclestone was unaware of the actual circumstances and, consequently, was unable to respond accurately. The complex ownership structure of the accounts in question left Ecclestone uncertain about their tax implications, interest, or penalties. Ecclestone now acknowledges his wrongdoing and the tax obligations associated with these matters.

    Also Read: Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war anr

    Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah chooses process over results in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah chooses process over results in the mega event

    Football Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay uncertain osf

    Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay uncertain

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli and Naveen reconcile after a heated spat during IPL (WATCH) osf

    Revealed: How Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq made up after heated spat during IPL (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Took a leaf out of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's book, says Rohit Sharma after sixes record snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Took a leaf out of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's book, says Rohit Sharma after sixes record

    Recent Stories

    Hydration to Exfoliation: 7 skin care tips for Autumn ATG EAI

    Hydration to Exfoliation: 7 skin care tips for Autumn

    Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence son of hamas found who adopted Christianity speaks out watch snt

    'Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence...' Son of Hamas founder, who adopted Christianity, speaks out (WATCH)

    OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11 5 deals you cant miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11: 5 deals you can't miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship vkp

    Heartbreaking family tragedy in Bengaluru: Father murders daughter over intercaste relationship

    Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war anr

    Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon