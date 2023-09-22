Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener

    The Indian men's table tennis squad launches their Asian Games 2023 campaign in style, delivering a convincing 3-0 thrashing to Yemen. With seasoned players Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai securing straight-game victories, India sets a strong tone for their tournament journey. 

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    The Indian men's table tennis team embarked on their Asian Games 2023 journey with a resounding victory, overpowering Yemen with a commanding 3-0 scoreline. In a display of exceptional skill and efficiency, veteran players Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai swept aside their Yemenese opponents with ease, securing straight-game victories.

    Sathiyan initiated the winning streak, dispatching Ali Omar Ahmed with an emphatic score of 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in just 14 minutes. The 41-year-old Sharath Kamal, in his final appearance at the Asian Games, followed suit by defeating Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran with a score of 11-3, 11-4, 11-6, thereby doubling India's lead.

    Harmeet Desai, the nation's top-ranked player, delivered the final blow, clinching the tie with a dominant 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 victory over Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

    With this impressive start, the Indian men's table tennis team is poised to make its mark in the tournament. Their next challenge awaits as they face Singapore in their second Pool F match later in the day. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team is gearing up to commence their campaign with a Pool F fixture, ready to showcase their prowess on the international stage.

    Also Read: Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH snt

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH

    Sports MotoGP Bharat at BIC: Date, time, buy tickets, where to watch live and more osf

    MotoGP Bharat at BIC: Date, time, buy tickets, where to watch live and more

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion

    Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC snt

    Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC

    Tennis Maria Sharapova stages a comeback on the court for Pickleball Slam 2 osf

    Maria Sharapova stages a comeback on the court for Pickleball Slam 2

    Recent Stories

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH snt

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice gcw

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada, Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who came to garland him

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who garlanded him (WATCH)

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check anr eai

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections vkp

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon