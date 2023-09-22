Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Table Tennis team dominates Yemen in tournamnet opener

The Indian men's table tennis squad launches their Asian Games 2023 campaign in style, delivering a convincing 3-0 thrashing to Yemen. With seasoned players Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai securing straight-game victories, India sets a strong tone for their tournament journey.

Sathiyan initiated the winning streak, dispatching Ali Omar Ahmed with an emphatic score of 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in just 14 minutes. The 41-year-old Sharath Kamal, in his final appearance at the Asian Games, followed suit by defeating Ebrahim Abdulhakim Mohamm Gubran with a score of 11-3, 11-4, 11-6, thereby doubling India's lead.

Harmeet Desai, the nation's top-ranked player, delivered the final blow, clinching the tie with a dominant 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 victory over Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani.

With this impressive start, the Indian men's table tennis team is poised to make its mark in the tournament. Their next challenge awaits as they face Singapore in their second Pool F match later in the day. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team is gearing up to commence their campaign with a Pool F fixture, ready to showcase their prowess on the international stage.

