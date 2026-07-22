A Spanish pilot pranked Argentina fans on a flight from Madrid to Buenos Aires during the 2026 World Cup final. He announced Argentina had won, sparking wild celebrations. The pilot then revealed his joke, stating Spain was the victor, which was met with laughter. A video of the prank went viral.

A Spanish airline pilot pulled off a memorable prank that briefly convinced a cabin full of Argentina football fans that their team had won the FIFA World Cup final, creating a viral moment that has delighted millions online.

The incident took place during a flight from Madrid to Buenos Aires while the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain was still in progress. With passengers unable to follow the match live during the journey, many were eagerly waiting for updates as the flight approached its destination.

Sensing the anticipation among football-loving passengers, the pilot made an announcement over the aircraft's public address system. In a cheerful tone, he declared, "We have just received confirmation that Argentina are world champions!" The unexpected message instantly triggered loud cheers, applause and celebrations throughout the cabin.

Check the viral video here:

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Many passengers hugged one another, raised their arms in celebration and proudly waved Argentina flags, believing their national team had successfully defended its World Cup crown. The joyful scenes were captured on video by fellow travellers, and the clip quickly spread across social media platforms.

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As quoted in the People magazine report, he told the passengers that the World Cup final was a "hard-fought match right to the end, including extra time".

"Both team gave it their all, but unfortunately, only one can win a World Cup final," he added.

He then said that he wanted to congratulate "our fellow Argentines...," which prompted the Argentina fans to celebrate.

"Because Spain has won the World Cup," he added to his sentence. As per the report, the video gained massive traction with more than 12 million views and over 1.7 million likes.

The revelation was met with laughter, disbelief and playful groans from those who had fallen for the prank.

The viral video has since attracted widespread attention online, with social media users sharing humorous reactions. One viewer commented, "That emotional rollercoaster should be illegal." Another joked, "Imagine celebrating a World Cup you haven't actually won yet!"

Ironically, after the flight landed, passengers discovered that the pilot's announcement had been completely wrong. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, denying Lionel Scaloni's side another world title. What began as a harmless joke ultimately became even more ironic, making the prank one of the most talked-about football-related viral videos of the week.

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