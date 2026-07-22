An Indian content creator, Sahil Gupta, posted a viral Instagram challenge, vowing to lose 20 kg in three months if footballer Erling Haaland commented on his reel. To everyone's surprise, the Manchester City star responded with two words: "Starting now."

An Indian content creator's playful Instagram challenge turned into an unforgettable moment after Manchester City and Norway football star Erling Haaland responded to his viral reel, sending social media into a frenzy.

The creator, Sahil Gupta, posted a video in which he danced towards a life-size cutout of Haaland while making a bold promise. His caption read, "If HAALAND Comments On This Reel I Will Lose 20 Kg In Next 3 Months," along with the line, "Come Haaland You Want Me To See Lean? NO," while tagging the Norwegian striker.

Check the viral video here:

What began as a fun challenge quickly gained massive traction online. The reel racked up millions of views, eventually catching Haaland's attention. Much to everyone's surprise, the football star commented just two words: "Starting now."

Also Read: Haaland bids emotional farewell to US after Norway's World Cup exit

The unexpected response thrilled Sahil, who thanked his followers for helping the video reach one of the world's biggest footballers. He also confirmed that he would honour his promise and begin his fitness transformation.

In a follow-up message, Sahil wrote that he would document his progress over the next three months by sharing a new reel every Friday. He invited followers to support him and suggest workout and weight-loss tips as he embarks on the challenge.

Haaland's comment sparked thousands of reactions from fans, many encouraging Sahil to stay committed. One user wrote, "Bro, now he has to do that." Another said, "Wow, you're my next favourite player now." The light-hearted interaction has since become one of the internet's most talked-about viral moments, highlighting how a simple comment from a global sports icon can inspire someone to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

With millions of views and growing engagement, Sahil's weight-loss journey is now being closely followed online, while Haaland's brief but impactful reply continues to win praise from football fans and social media users alike.

Also Read: Haaland shares humorous post with raccoon after World Cup exit