Smriti Mandhana scripted history by becoming the leading century-maker (18) and highest run-scorer (10,880) in women's international cricket, surpassing Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj. She achieved the feat during the Women's Asia Cup 2026.

Mandhana Scripts History with Dual World Records

Records tumbled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as India opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books, becoming the batter with the most centuries in women's international cricket. Mandhana became the leading century-maker in women's international cricket, moving to 18 centuries and surpassing former Australia captain Meg Lanning's tally of 17. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt also has 17 international hundred, while West Indies' Hayley Matthews has 15. Mandhana achieved this feat during India's Women's Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong in Dubai on Thursday.

Mandhana also became the first Indian woman to score two T20I centuries, going past skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Mandhana also became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, moving to 10,880 runs and surpassing former India captain Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868. New Zealand's Suzie Bates (10,740), England's Charlotte Edwards (10,273) and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (10,007) complete the top five.

Masterclass Against Hong Kong

Coming to the match, Mandhana produced a breathtaking batting masterclass, smashing 124 off just 64 balls as India Women posted 193/5 against Hong Kong Women in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Mandhana dominated from the outset, striking 14 fours and seven sixes at a staggering strike rate of 193.55. For Hong Kong, Marina Lamplough scalped two wickets, while Ruchitha Venkatesh and Joyleen Kaur grabbed a wicket each. (ANI)