Sanjay Bangar believes Sanju Samson will bat at No.3 for CSK in IPL 2026. With Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre opening, Bangar outlined a strong batting order and highlighted Rahul Chahar’s role in the bowling unit.

Former India all‑rounder Sanjay Bangar has shared his view on how Chennai Super Kings could line up in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar suggested that Sanju Samson, traded from Rajasthan Royals for ₹18 crore, will take the No.3 spot in the batting order.

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Bangar explained that Ruturaj Gaikwad should remain at the top of the order, partnered by Ayush Mhatre. He added that Samson’s presence at No.3 would provide stability, followed by Dewald Brevis at No.4. Either Shivam Dube or Kartik Sharma could slot in at No.5, giving CSK significant depth in their batting unit.

Strong Middle Order Options

The Chennai franchise invested heavily in Kartik Sharma, buying him for ₹14.20 crore, while Sarfaraz Khan was acquired for ₹75 lakh as another middle‑order option. Bangar noted that the team’s batting strength looks formidable heading into the new season.

Bangar also highlighted changes in CSK’s bowling approach. He pointed out that Rahul Chahar, purchased for ₹5.20 crore, could feature regularly as part of a spin duo alongside Noor Ahmad. According to him, CSK have rarely relied on Indian leg‑spinners in the past, but Chahar’s variety and ability to contribute lower down the order make him a valuable addition.

The bowling attack is further bolstered by overseas pacers Matt Henry and Nathan Ellis. Henry, bought for ₹2 crore, is expected to handle the new ball, while Ellis specializes at the death. Khaleel Ahmed adds a left‑arm option, and Prashant Veer, another expensive signing at ₹14.20 crore, could give CSK three frontline spinners alongside three fast bowlers.