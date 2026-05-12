Rishabh Pant admitted LSG's lack of experience and missed runs after a 5-wicket loss to RR. Despite Marsh's 96 helping LSG to 220, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blistering 93 powered RR to a successful chase in the IPL 2026 clash.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant admitted his side could have added a few more runs in the death overs and highlighted the lack of experience in pressure situations after LSG suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Jaipur on Tuesday night. Despite posting a formidable 220/5 after strong knocks from Mitchell Marsh (96) and Josh Inglis (60), LSG were unable to defend the total as RR completed a successful chase, powered by a blistering innings from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 93 runs.

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Pant Reflects on the Loss

Reflecting on the match, Pant credited RR pacer Jofra Archer for a strong final over and felt LSG missed the chance to push their total further. "In the middle overs, the way Archer bowled the last over was really good. Here we could have scored five or 10 more runs, but we couldn't in the last over," Pant said after the match.

Pant also spoke about the challenges faced by the bowling unit on a batting-friendly pitch and explained the tactical decision to delay using Shahbaz Ahmed against RR's left-handed batters. "You always want to back your bowlers, but it's hard. On a wicket like this, it's hard, and too many suggestions also don't work. Experience is something you'll always miss; it takes years to get that. It always keeps you out for sure in a pressure situation. Definitely the left-handers (to not bowl Shahbaz earlier), so we bowled Rathi, and we didn't want to expose Shahbaz," he added.

Despite the defeat, Pant backed his side and expressed pride in the team's overall effort during the season. "I'm proud of the team regardless. It doesn't take away the fact that we're a good team," he said.

Match Recap

Coming to the clash, LSG posted a strong total of 220/5 after being asked to bat first by the Royals RR in their IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur, built on an explosive opening stand between Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh. LSG raced to 83/0 in the powerplay, their fourth-highest of the season, before Inglis smashed a 30-ball fifty and added a 109-run opening partnership with Marsh. Inglis fell for 60, but Marsh continued the charge with a 25-ball half-century and went on to score 96 off 57 deliveries. Late contributions from skipper Rishabh Pant helped LSG cross the 200-run mark, although he and Marsh were both run out in the final over as LSG finished at 220/5. For RR, Yash Raj Punja claimed 2/35 while Jofra Archer picked up one wicket.

In response, Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 93 off just 38 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 7 fours, while Jurel contributed a quick 53 off 38 deliveries, including 10 sixes and seven fours as Royals secured a convincing seven-wicket win. With this win, RR climbs to 4th spot in the IPL points table with 14 points under their belt.