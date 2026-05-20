Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 thriller. Chasing a massive target of 221, RR were powered by a sensational 93-run knock from young Vaibhav Suryavanshi. This crucial victory keeps Rajasthan's playoff aspirations alive while ending Lucknow's campaign.

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed an absolute run-fest on Tuesday night. First, Lucknow Super Giants put up a massive 220 on the board. But then, Rajasthan Royals' young guns came out all guns blazing, chasing the target down in just 19.1 overs.

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Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The star of this high-scoring thriller was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose explosive 93 off just 38 balls completely changed the game.

IPL 2026,, LSG vs RR: Who won yesterday's match?

In the 64th match of the IPL, played on May 19, 2026, Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants: 220/5 (20 overs)

Rajasthan Royals: 221/3 (19.1 overs)

Rajasthan chased this target with an aggressive approach and never looked under pressure.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant on why LSG lost to RR despite scoring 220

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stormy innings turned the match

Chasing a huge target of 221, Rajasthan got off to a flying start. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put together a quickfire opening partnership. Suryavanshi attacked the Lucknow bowlers right from the beginning. He smashed 93 runs in just 38 balls, including 7 fours and 10 massive sixes. Although he missed his century, his innings had already put Rajasthan in a winning position. Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed with a quick 43 off 23 balls.

Dhruv Jurel finished the job

In the middle order, Dhruv Jurel showed great composure. He scored an unbeaten 53 to guide Rajasthan to victory. Donovan Ferreira also played a quick cameo of 16 runs from 10 balls, finishing the match with a six off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling.

Lucknow's bowling completely flopped

Despite having a huge score to defend, Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers couldn't make an impact. Akash Singh was the most expensive, giving away 54 runs in his 3 overs. Mohsin Khan did get a wicket, but the Rajasthan batsmen kept attacking relentlessly. The 29 runs conceded in one of Mayank Yadav's overs proved to be a major turning point.

Mitchell Marsh played a blistering knock of 96

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Lucknow Super Giants also had a fantastic start. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis added 109 runs for the first wicket. Marsh fell just 4 runs short of a century, scoring 96 off 57 balls with 11 fours and 5 sixes. Josh Inglis also played a rapid innings of 60 from 29 balls. Captain Rishabh Pant scored 35 off 23, but a series of run-outs in the final overs stopped the team from crossing the 230-run mark.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Pant's record, youngest to 500 runs

What was the turning point of the match?

The biggest turning point was Rajasthan's powerplay batting. They scored 23 runs in the very first over, putting Lucknow under pressure immediately. After that, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's continuous big-hitting completely shifted the momentum in Rajasthan's favour. The 29-run over in the 12th over pretty much made the match a one-sided affair.

Big boost for Rajasthan in the playoff race

With this win, Rajasthan Royals now have 14 points from 13 matches. Their hopes of making it to the playoffs are still very much alive. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are already out of the tournament, and this loss only adds to their disappointing season.

Who was the Player of the Match?

Rajasthan Royals' young batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named Player of the Match for his explosive 93-run innings. The way he batted while chasing a big target completely changed the course of the game.