The Rajasthan Royals (RR) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage in a seven-wicket win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

Sooryavanshi played a fiery knock of 93 off 38 balls, including 10 sixes and 7 fours, at a strike rate of 244.74, helping The Royals chase down the 221-run target with five balls to spare and keeping their playoff hopes alive. This blistering performance also took him to the top of the Orange Cap race with 579 runs in 13 matches.

On that note, let’s take a look at five records shattered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with his blistering performance in the Rajasthan Royals’ final home game of the season.