Following LSG's seven-wicket defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, a visibly frustrated captain, Rishabh Pant, had an uncharacteristic slip of the tongue on live television. The outburst, which came after a day of personal setbacks, including the loss of his Test vice-captaincy, went viral and sparked a wave of fan reactions and concern on social media.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was visibly frustrated following his team’s seven-wicket defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

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After posting a solid total of 220/5, thanks to Mitchell Marsh’s 96-run knock, the LSG failed to defend it as RR chased down the 221-run target with five balls to spare in the final over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering 93-run knock and his crucial 105-run stand for the second with Dhruv Jurel, who scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 balls, not only secured a victory but also kept the team’s hopes of playoff qualification.

For LSG, Mohsin Singh (1/31) and Akash Singh (1/54) picked up a wicket each, while the rest of the bowling line-up leaked runs heavily on a flat Jaipur deck, failing to contain the relentless onslaught from the Royals' batters.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant on why LSG lost to RR despite scoring 220

Rishabh Pant’s Slip of Tongue Goes Viral

Though the Lucknow Super Giants have already been out of the playoffs race, the defeat, which was the ninth this season, has left skipper Rishabh Pant completely frustrated, especially on a day when he also lost India's Test vice-captaincy and was dropped from the ODI squad.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Pant tried his best to shield his team from the mounting criticism. However, the emotional toll of the team’s already derailed campaign, paired with bad news from the national selectors earlier in the day, culminated in an uncharacteristic slip of the tongue on live television.

“The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals. It hasn't gone our way, and everyone knows that. But that doesn't take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team," Pant said.

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Rishabh Pant has already been under scrutiny for his captaincy and INR 27 crore price tag, which has further intensified attention on his performance this season. With the management and the team owners growing increasingly impatient with the franchise’s bottom-of-the-table finish, changes appear inevitable ahead of the next cycle.

Under Pant’s captaincy, LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive IPL season. The Lucknow-based franchise will face a massive rebuilding phase to figure out where its multi-crore investment went wrong.

Fans React to Pant’s Fiery Post-Match Outburst

Rishabh Pant’s visibly frustrated outburst on live television divided social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts passionately debating his raw, unfiltered emotion after the LSG’s ninth defeat of the season.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed concern over Pant’s mental state, sympathising with his frustration after losing the Test vice-captaincy, ODI spot, and LSG match, while urging patience and support, with many noting this was a rare slip under immense pressure.

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Lucknow Super Giants will look to conclude another disappointing IPL campaign when they take on Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23.

In IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant has had a moderate season, amassing 286 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 140.19 in 13 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Pant's record, youngest to 500 runs