Reports suggest Ishan Kishan could be named interim captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2026, with Pat Cummins’ fitness uncertain. Kishan’s leadership record makes him a strong candidate, though no official word yet.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may have a new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with sources indicating Ishan Kishan is set to be named interim skipper. The 27‑year‑old wicketkeeper‑batter, fresh off a standout T20 World Cup, is tipped to replace Pat Cummins, whose participation remains in doubt due to injury.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cummins has been sidelined since July 2025 with a lumbar stress issue. He featured briefly in the Ashes last December but missed the T20 World Cup 2026 and has not yet been cleared by Cricket Australia to return. With uncertainty surrounding his availability, SRH management has reportedly discussed alternatives.

Ishan Kishan’s Captaincy Credentials

According to reports, Ishan Kishan has emerged as the frontrunner over Abhishek Sharma. While he has not captained in the IPL before, Kishan has extensive leadership experience. He led India to the Under‑19 World Cup final in 2016, captained Jharkhand in 79 matches across formats, and recently guided them to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. His T20 captaincy record stands at 29 matches with 23 wins, giving him a win percentage of 79.31.

Abhishek Sharma, also considered, has captained Punjab in 31 matches. However, unlike Kishan, he lacks a proven track record at senior level.

If confirmed, Kishan would make his IPL captaincy debut on March 28 in SRH’s season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He would become SRH’s 11th captain and the first Indian to lead the franchise since Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2023.

At present, SRH has not issued an official statement, but sources close to the franchise suggest Kishan is the preferred choice to guide the team through Cummins’ absence.