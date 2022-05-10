Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev

Reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia is bidding to win his first title of the year. As he takes part in the 2022 Rome Masters, he is off to a winning start. He has defeated Aslan Karatsev of Russia in straight sets in the second round, 6-3, 6-2. He will play the pre-quarters on Thursday.

Djokovic is in a race to avoid Daniil Medvedev of Russia to overtake him again as the new world's number one. To avoid that, the Serbian must reach the semis. Meanwhile, his impressive start in Rome indicates that he has gathered flow into his gameplay in the past few weeks after looking rusty initially and is determined to retain his spot.

As for the game, the quick finish did not test Djokovic's stamina. However, he notably produced great defensive gameplay. Karatsev had beaten the Serbian during the Serbia Open 2021. Although the Russian dropped his opening service game, he immediately broke back, only to be re-broken by Djokovic in the eighth game.

The second set was even convincing from the world number one. Djokovic cruised to a 4-0 lead with a double break, as Karatsev hardly looked threatening. Although the Russian won a couple of games, it hardly mattered, as the Serbian comfortably wrapped it up with ease. He faces fellow Serbian Laslo Djere or Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the pre-quarters.