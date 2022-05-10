Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev

    Novak Djokovic is off to a winning start in the Rome Masters 2022. He has defeated Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

    Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rome, First Published May 10, 2022, 9:48 PM IST

    Reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia is bidding to win his first title of the year. As he takes part in the 2022 Rome Masters, he is off to a winning start. He has defeated Aslan Karatsev of Russia in straight sets in the second round, 6-3, 6-2. He will play the pre-quarters on Thursday.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

    Djokovic is in a race to avoid Daniil Medvedev of Russia to overtake him again as the new world's number one. To avoid that, the Serbian must reach the semis. Meanwhile, his impressive start in Rome indicates that he has gathered flow into his gameplay in the past few weeks after looking rusty initially and is determined to retain his spot.

    ALSO READ: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

    As for the game, the quick finish did not test Djokovic's stamina. However, he notably produced great defensive gameplay. Karatsev had beaten the Serbian during the Serbia Open 2021. Although the Russian dropped his opening service game, he immediately broke back, only to be re-broken by Djokovic in the eighth game.

    The second set was even convincing from the world number one. Djokovic cruised to a 4-0 lead with a double break, as Karatsev hardly looked threatening. Although the Russian won a couple of games, it hardly mattered, as the Serbian comfortably wrapped it up with ease. He faces fellow Serbian Laslo Djere or Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the pre-quarters.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 9:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manchester City confirms Erling Haalands blockbuster signing, social media explodes-ayh

    Manchester City confirms Erling Haaland's blockbuster signing, social media explodes

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT, Lucknow Super Giants-Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs battle intensifies

    football Barcelona, Bayern Munich targeting Sadio Mane Liverpool star eyeing move for shot at Ballon d'Or snt

    Barcelona, Bayern Munich targeting Mane? Liverpool star eyeing move for shot at Ballon d'Or

    Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral-ayh

    Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been Delhi Capitals DC biggest challenge this season-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

    Recent Stories

    Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant - gps

    Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant

    Mother-son pilot duo fly plane together on Mother's Day, viral video delighted netizens - gps

    Mother-son pilot duo fly plane together on Mother’s Day, viral video delighted netizens

    New Army chief honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    New Army chief honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Manchester City confirms Erling Haalands blockbuster signing, social media explodes-ayh

    Manchester City confirms Erling Haaland's blockbuster signing, social media explodes

    Cannes 2022 Nayanthara Pooja Hegde Akshay Kumar these stars to walk the red carpet drb

    Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon