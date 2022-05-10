Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

After Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's dominance for the last two decades, other players are now coming to the fore.

For almost two decades, the tennis landscape witnessed complete dominance by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. But times are changing and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas have made significant inroads in denting the Big 3's chances to carry on their supremacy.

While Swiss ace Roger Federer has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, the World No.1 Djokovic has bagged only one big title i.e. the 2021 Paris Masters, since his disappointing loss to Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final. Although Nadal clinched his 21st Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open earlier this year, the Spanish ace fell to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

Last week, both Nadal and Djokovic suffered defeats at the hands of eventual Mutua Madrid Open champion and teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively. With the Italian Open 2022 underway and with the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros slated to begin on May 22, tennis enthusiasts are concerned if the two masters would be able to clinch a big win and put the debate over their dominance coming to an end to rest. Also read: French Open 2022: Alcaraz a firm favourite, admits defending champion Djokovic

However, 10-time Italian Open champion Nadal believes that it is 'natural' for other players to start making a mark by winning big tournaments. "I'm almost 36. Novak (almost) 35; Roger 40. Normal that new players are winning titles after almost 20 years that we have achieved every single title. For me, it's the normal cycle of life," the Spanish ace told ATP Tennis TV ahead of his opener against John Isner at the Foro Italico on Wednesday.

Rome has been one of Nadal's favourite hunting grounds and has won the ATP tour a record ten times losing only two finals, coincidentally both to Djokovic. The Spaniard, who will hope to strike form ahead of his 14th French Open title bid, is projected to face the Serbian in the last four in Rome. In their nine previous meetings in the Italian capital, Nadal has won six, including last year's final. Also read: Italian Open 2022: Prospect of Djokovic vs Nadal in semi-finals excites World No.1

Talking about his long and successful career, Nadal added that he has had 'unforgettable' moments in the clay-court tournaments. "I'm having a very long and successful career. Rome has been one of the tournaments where I've had more success, (along) with Roland Garros, Barcelona and Monte Carlo. I've had unforgettable moments here," the 35-year-old stated.

