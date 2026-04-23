Rumors of another GTA 6 delay swirl, but GTAVI O’Clock podcast insists Rockstar will stick to November 19, 2026. With trailers showing Vice City and new characters, anticipation builds for the year’s biggest release.

The video game industry’s most anticipated release of the decade, Grand Theft Auto VI, is scheduled for November 19, 2026. While speculation about another delay has persisted, a new claim suggests Rockstar Games will meet its target date.

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The GTAVI O’Clock podcast, hosted by James Jarvis, reported that sources close to the project are confident the release will not be postponed again. “The chance of there being another delay, I’m pretty confident from the things that we’ve been hearing that there’s no delay incoming,” Jarvis said.

This reassurance comes at a time when fans remain cautious. Release dates in the gaming industry are often subject to change, and Rockstar has previously delayed major titles. For now, however, the November launch appears intact, offering hope that players will finally experience GTA 6 during the holiday season.

Trailers Build Anticipation

So far, Rockstar has released two trailers for GTA VI. The first showcased the vast open world, with sweeping shots of Vice City, the ocean, and wilderness areas. The scale of the game appears massive, with leaks suggesting it will surpass even Red Dead Redemption 2 in scope.

The second trailer shifted focus to the characters, highlighting Jason and Lucia. Their presence in multiple scenes gave fans a glimpse into the narrative direction, sparking speculation about their roles in the story.

Industry Context

The year 2026 has already seen major releases such as Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, and Marathon. Yet GTA 6 is widely regarded as the biggest release not only of the year but of the industry in recent memory.

Rockstar’s reputation for detail and innovation has heightened expectations. Fans and analysts alike believe GTA 6 could redefine open-world gaming, setting new standards for immersion and scale.

Still, concerns linger. Even reputable sources acknowledge that release dates can shift unexpectedly. While GTAVI O’Clock’s report is encouraging, the possibility of another delay cannot be ruled out entirely.