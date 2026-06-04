Despite Suved Parkar's record 46-ball century, his Bandra Blasters lost to Ajinkya Rahane's North Mumbai Panthers in a Super Over. Both teams scored 228, with the Panthers chasing down the total before winning the one-over eliminator.

Three days into the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026, the tournament witnessed its second Super Over as captain Suved Parkar produced a sensational batting display, smashing a record-breaking 46-ball century. However, his brilliant 110 off 54 deliveries was not enough as Ajinkya Rahane's North Mumbai Panthers edged past Bandra Blasters in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to seal their second successive victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

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Batting first on a batting-friendly surface, Parkar smashed the fastest in the tournament's history to power the Blasters to a formidable 228/5, the second-highest total of the competition. In response, Hardik Tamore continued his explosive run with a 39-ball 83 before Tanush Kotian's late-order fireworks helped the Panthers finish on the same score, forcing the match into a decider, according to a press release.

Parkar's Record Ton Powers Blasters

Earlier, the Blasters got off to a flying start as Parkar and Prateekkumar Ravishankar hammered 101 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs. Ravishankar contributed a brisk 33 off 15 balls before departing, while Parkar launched off-spinner Tanush Kotian for three successive sixes to bring up a stunning century off just 46 balls.

The Blasters skipper also shared a 67-run stand with Parag Khanapurkar (22 off 15) before eventually falling for a magnificent 110 off 54 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and seven sixes. Even after Parkar's dismissal, the scoring rate never dipped as Jay Jain (28 not out) and Dhrumil Matkar (28) added a rapid 52-run partnership, with Matkar smashing three consecutive sixes to guide Bandra Blasters surge past 200.

Panthers' Chase and Super Over Triumph

In reply, Hardik continued his rich vein of form and kept the Panthers firmly in the contest with a blistering half century. He raced to a 17-ball half-century and stitched together important partnerships with skipper Rahane (15) and Abhigyan Kundu (39).

The momentum briefly swung in the Blasters' favour when leg-spinner Sagar Chhabriaa struck three crucial blows, dismissing Tamore, Ayush Vartak and Aayush Zimare in quick succession. However, Tanush Kotian refused to surrender, smashing two sixes and two fours in a 14-ball 32 to help the Panthers finish on 228, forcing the match into a Super Over.

Super Over Decider

In the Super Over, Vaibhav Mali struck two sixes and a four to help the Panthers post 20/1. The Blasters, could only manage 7/0 in reply.

Later in the day, Shardul Thakur's Eagle Thane Strikers will aim to continue their winning momentum when they face Sarfaraz Khan-led Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb. The Tigers, meanwhile, will be eager to open their account after suffering a heartbreaking Super Over defeat in their tournament opener. All the matches will be live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

Brief Scores

Bandra Blasters 228/5 (Suved Parkar 110, Prateekkumar Ravishankar 33, Jay Jain 28 not out, Dhrumil Matkar 28; Pratik Mishra 3/38) tied with North Mumbai Panthers 228/8 (Hardik Tamore 83, Abhigyan Kundu 39, Tanush Kotian 32 not out; Dhrumil Matkar 3/32, Sagarr Chhabriaa 3/9). Super Over: North Mumbai Panthers 20/1 (Vaibhav Mali 19, Tanush Kotian 1 not out) bt Bandra Blasters 7/0 (Dhrumil Matkar 6 not out, Suved Parkar 1 not out). (ANI)