Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo was overshadowed by Lamine Yamal’s injury. The teenager’s hamstring tear raised concern for Spain’s World Cup hopes, while critics blamed his lifestyle choices, sparking debate across football circles.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal left the pitch injured in the 41st minute after scoring the decisive goal against Celta Vigo. The 18-year-old collapsed clutching his hamstring immediately after converting the penalty, forcing medical staff to call for a substitution.

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Initial reports suggest a possible muscle tear, with medical tests scheduled to confirm the extent of the damage. The injury has raised alarm at Camp Nou and within Spain’s national team camp, just 50 days before the World Cup.

Criticism Over Lifestyle Choices

While concern dominated headlines, some critics turned the spotlight on Yamal’s lifestyle. Juan Furlanich, presenter of Futbol Total en Dsports, argued the injury was no coincidence. “It’s incredible that Lamine Yamal was injured today kicking a penalty,” he said, adding that the player’s recent fast-food indulgence on a private flight showed poor preparation.

Furlanich suggested the setback reflected inadequate rest and self-care, claiming Yamal himself had boasted of such habits. His remarks sparked debate, with some blaming youthful recklessness while others defended the player against harsh judgment.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick urged patience, saying the team must wait for medical confirmation before drawing conclusions. Teammates and fans expressed hope for a quick recovery, but uncertainty remains over Yamal’s availability for both club and country.

The injury has cast a shadow over Barcelona’s title push and Spain’s World Cup plans, with the teenager expected to be one of the tournament’s breakout stars.