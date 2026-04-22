Victor Wembanyama left Game 2 against Portland after a head-first fall, entering concussion protocol. Spurs lost late, raising concern over his availability as the series shifts to Portland with tension mounting.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol after a frightening fall during Tuesday night’s playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The incident occurred in the second quarter, forcing him out as Portland rallied to a 106-103 win, leveling the series at one game apiece.

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A Spurs official confirmed Wembanyama is being evaluated for a concussion, with a decision expected within 24 hours. Under NBA guidelines, players in concussion protocol must remain inactive for at least 48 hours and pass neurological testing before clearance.

The 7ft 4in French center, named Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, had scored five points with four rebounds, one block, and one assist in 12 minutes before exiting. His absence looms large for San Antonio, which finished with the league’s second-best record behind his dominant season.

Spurs Falter Late Without Their Star

The injury occurred when Wembanyama spun past Jrue Holiday in the paint, was fouled, and fell face-first, striking his jaw on the floor. He remained down for about 30 seconds before teammate Stephon Castle spoke with him. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson called timeout, and Wembanyama walked to the locker room.

San Antonio initially looked capable of surviving without him, building a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter. But their offense collapsed in the final minutes, failing to score a field goal over the last 3:37. Portland closed on an 11-2 run to seal the comeback.

Scoot Henderson led the Trail Blazers with 31 points, while Holiday added 16 points and nine assists. Deni Avdija contributed 14, and Robert Williams III delivered 11, including a decisive alley-oop dunk with 12 seconds left. Castle paced San Antonio with 18 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 17, and Devin Vassell posted 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Portland, with Wembanyama’s status uncertain.

Teammate Dylan Harper described his brief exchange with Wembanyama after the fall: “He spun, hit his head and it was over. I tried to talk to him. He was like, ‘I’m good, my head just hurts a little bit.’ We’re obviously gonna pray for him.” Harper added, “He’s one of the toughest guys I know, so he’s gonna shake back real quick.”

San Antonio are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and Wembanyama’s breakout season has been central to their resurgence. Averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-best 3.1 blocks, he became the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year at age 22. His recovery will be closely monitored as the Spurs attempt to regain control of the series.