The inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship has commenced at INS Hamla, Mumbai. Organized by the Indian Navy, the week-long event hosts 700 participants to promote and nurture young gymnastic talent across the country.

Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship Begins at INS Hamla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The inaugural Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship commenced at INS Hamla, Malad, Mumbai. It is the first championship of its kind to be organised by a Services establishment. The week-long championship will continue till November 30 2026. The championship is being conducted by the Indian Navy Sports Control Board (INSCB) on behalf of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), under the aegis of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI), with support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). Around 700 participants are taking part, including 219 women and 272 men competing in the championship, along with over 200 participants taking part in the trials.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral R. K. Singh, CSO (P&A), Western Naval Command, Chief Guest; Cdr Rahul Jyoti, Joint Secretary, INSCB; Shri Anil Mishra, Joint Secretary, GFI; and Gurdial Singh Bawa, Competition Director. Rear Admiral R. K. Singh formally declared the championship open.