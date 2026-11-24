15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a world-record double century in 52 balls against the UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars, earning high praise from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla for his extraordinary talent.

Rising Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Sensational Double Century

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday lauded 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, describing him as a remarkable talent and expressing confidence in his bright future.

Sooryavanshi produced a sensational performance during India A's Group B clash against UAE in Doha on Tuesday, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours. The 15-year-old registered the fastest List A century in 28 balls and the fastest double century in 52 deliveries, helping India A chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla praised Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking double century and 28 sixes, calling him a remarkable talent. He expressed confidence in the youngster's bright future and said he deserved opportunities to perform at the next level. “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done something extraordinary today and created a world record. The way he performed, scoring a double century in so few balls, is a world record. He has reached the top position in this category of games. This is a demonstration of his ability. It is not as if the opposing team was weak; teams have bowlers from different places who also practise regularly. They have their own stadiums and academies as well. So, he has delivered a very good performance, and this remarkable talent has emerged. I am hopeful that he will certainly have a bright future. Hitting 28 sixes is no easy task in a one-day match, nor is scoring a double century in such a short time. I believe he has proved that he has a very bright future and will get opportunities to perform at the next level, which I am sure he will receive,” he told ANI.

Sooryavanshi's innings saw him rewrite several List A records. He brought up his century in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Jake Fraser-McGurk's previous record of 29 balls. He then reached the fastest-ever List A 150 in 40 balls before completing his double century in 52 deliveries, breaking Chad Bowes' record of 103 balls. His tally of 28 sixes also became the most by a batter in a single List A innings, while his explosive knock helped India A reach the 100-run mark in just five overs. The young batter's 204 accounted for the bulk of India's total of 254/3 as the team completed the 250-run chase in 14.2 overs, registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win over UAE.