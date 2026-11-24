Delhi hitter Priyansh Arya set a new record for the highest T20 individual score by an Indian, smashing 181 off 68 balls in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tamil Nadu, leading his team to a dominant performance in the tournament.

Priyansh Arya Smashes Record 181 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Clash

A record-breaking performance from Delhi hitter Priyansh Arya was the highlight of the day from the latest round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) fixtures on Monday. Arya overtook Indian superstar KL Rahul's record for the highest T20 individual score by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

During the clash between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Priyansh went on a rampage, slamming 181 in just 68 balls, with seven fours and 19 sixes. His runs came at a staggering strike rate of 266. The record for the highest score by an Indian was previously owned by Rahul, who smashed a 67-ball 152* for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Priyansh's PBKS at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year. It was also the first-ever 150-run mark by an Indian in IPL history.

After Tamil Nadu chose to field first, it was on the back of Priyansh's explosive knock that Delhi posted 275/5 in 20 overs, with the second-highest scorer being Anuj Rawat (29* in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes). Tamil Nadu was cleaned up for 159 in 18.3 overs, with a four-wicket haul from spinner Digvesh Rathi (4/37), three-fer from spinner Suyash Sharma (3/21) and two wickets by express pacer Mayank Yadav being the highlight. Priyansh topped the run charts with 362 runs in six innings, including a century and three fifties.