Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid is in question following their Champions League defeat to Arsenal. Brazil has emerged as a potential suitor, despite Ancelotti's current contract running until 2026.

Real Madrid's quarterfinal exit from the Champions League has put Carlo Ancelotti's future under intense scrutiny. The team's 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal has sparked questions about Ancelotti's tenure, and potential suitors are now circling. Brazil, in particular, has emerged as a strong contender to hire the Italian coach, despite Ancelotti's apparent lack of interest in leaving Real Madrid.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has admired Ancelotti for a long time, and with no permanent manager in place, they see this as an opportunity to secure his services. A businessman close to Neymar, Diego Fernandes, was spotted in the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu during the second leg, fueling speculation about a potential approach.

Ancelotti's contract runs until 2026, but he has remained tight-lipped about his future. When asked about his plans after the Arsenal defeat, he said, "Let's see what happens next year. I don't know and I don't want to know." This ambiguity has emboldened Brazil to pursue Ancelotti, with the Selecao reportedly pushing for a decision before June.

Brazil's interest in Ancelotti is driven by their desire to secure a top coach for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With no clear candidate in sight, Ancelotti's experience and success make him an attractive option. As the situation unfolds, Ancelotti's future remains uncertain, and Real Madrid may face the challenge of retaining their coach amidst growing interest from other top teams.