    AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release

    Malakai Black is one of the top superstars currently in AEW. However, he has shocked his fans and pro-wrestling fans after he recently demanded his AEW release. Meanwhile, he has revealed the reason for the same.

    AEW: Malakai Black reveals reason why he has demanded his release
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Dutch professional wrestler Malakai Black, fka Aleister Black in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is one of the most engaging superstars in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he portrays a dark persona. He has also formed a tag-team stable in the promotion, which comprises Brody King, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE) and Julia Hart, while he happens to be the group leader. Although things were going in the proper and perfect direction for him in AEW, he has stunned his fans and the pro-wrestling world by handing in a release request. Immediately, fans wonder if everything is right with him in AEW, or is he contemplating a return to WWE under the new creative head, Triple H?

    On Sunday night, Black revealed the reason for the same in a detailed statement on his Instagram handle. He divulged that he had been considering leaving the promotion for nearly six months. The reason is several personal setbacks, including medical, loss of friend and family member, and others. However, he promised to return soon.

    "I did indeed ask for my release. The last two years of my life have lended to a lot of set backs. Both me and my wife have been affected by uncontrollable actions from the outside that resulted in loss of life, medical setbacks, career jeopardizing, the suicide of a close friend and a close family member almost losing their life, then experiencing an injury that I was sure was the end of my career," Black wrote.

    "Perhaps once my mind settles on certain things and processes the last two years a bit better, I will convey [via a different platform than written out] what the exacts were that happened, and have a more informed conversation about them. For now, know that I am good and am taking, for the first time in 22 years, a few months to recalibrate the last two decades of my life," added Black.

    "Lastly, I have read a few narratives online in regards to my “release”, mental health and my personal life that I can summarize swiftly; if it didn’t come from me, it didn’t happen. Stuff about conditional releases, stuff in my marriage or using said mental health to leverage the other when as I said before, that part wasn’t even going to be part of the public conversation are false. My marriage is fine. I am fine. It is just time to make sure those things stay that way," Black concluded.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
