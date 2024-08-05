'Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker': X post on Indian aunties' Paris Olympics chat in metro goes viral

A viral X post humorously captures Indian aunties in a city metro suggesting that Neeraj Chopra should marry Manu Bhaker while discussing the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a humorous and unexpected turn of events, a conversation overheard in a metro has sparked a viral sensation on social media. A post on X (formerly known as Twitter) has captured the attention of many, as a user shared a delightful anecdote about a group of Indian aunties discussing the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The post, which has garnered widespread attention, reads: "Overheard a group of aunties discussing Olympics in the metro and forget the sports, medals, or the scores, one of them literally said, 'Neeraj Chopra ko Manu Bhakkar se shaadi krleni chahiye'. Indian aunties got to be real sometimes."

The light-hearted suggestion from the aunties came amidst discussions about the impressive performances of India's athletes at the Games. Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals, has been a standout performer. She won India's first medal in the women's 10m air pistol event and later teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to clinch another bronze in the mixed team event.

Manu Bhaker's remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed. She has been selected as India's flag bearer for the Olympic closing ceremony, a prestigious honour that reflects her exceptional contribution to the nation's success at the Games.

An official from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed her selection, stating, "Yes, Manu has been chosen to be the flag bearer. She has done exceptionally well and deserves the honour."

As for Neeraj Chopra, India's reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, he is set to begin his campaign on August 6. While the suggestion of marriage between two celebrated athletes may have been made in jest, it has nonetheless sparked a wave of amusement and discussion online.

"They would definitely have beautiful babies with high quality athletic genes," remarked one user in response to the viral post.

Another user added, "That marriage would be the Ambani version of sportsman marriages in India."

"Aunties always ready to play matchmaker," quipped a third user.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions to the viral post on X:

Latest Videos