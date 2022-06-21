Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Sacramento Kings interested in Atlanta Hawks' John Collins

    The Sacramento Kings are interested in Atlanta Hawks' versatile big man John Collins, who would fit the bill as a 'win-now' player.

    New York, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    The Sacramento Kings, who are now "comfortable" drafting with the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, are also expected to pursue John Collins through a trade. The Kings have reportedly been interested in acquiring "win-now" players this offseason as they try to end an 18-year Playoffs drought. Collins would undoubtedly help the Kings do that. Collins is a versatile big who can roll to the rim with authority and shoot the ball at a high percentage as well. 

    Regarding the Kings' situation in the draft and their interest in Collins, NBA Insider Shams Charania said, "The Kings are becoming increasingly comfortable drafting at No. 4 in Thursday's draft and have described a steep price for teams behind them in the lottery who are attempting to trade up, sources said."

    "Sacramento general manager Monte McNair has engaged in conversations around Hawks forward John Collins — among a slew of other established, productive players in the market — but there has been no involvement of the No. 4 pick in the discussions centred on Collins, and McNair will ultimately make the decision on the pick, according to sources," added Charania.

    Collins signed a five-year $125 million deal last NBA off-season after playing a pivotal role in the Hawks' Eastern Conference Finals run. In his first season with the new contract, Collins struggled with injury, as he missed 28 regular-season games and was far from 100%, as the Hawks were eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs.

