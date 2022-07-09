Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers

    According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, Kyrie Irving wants a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there aren't any other serious bidders for his services.

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brooklyn, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, Kyrie Irving could be on the move to Los Angeles Lakers. Irving, currently a Brooklyn Nets player, picked up his player option in Brooklyn. However, the situation is far from certain. The Nets wanted Irving to sign as a free agent. However, disagreements in contract length and incentives led to a reported impasse. Kyrie's locker-room issues, combined with his injury history, have swayed many teams away. While the teams who are interested in Irving now will deal a package for the star who 'absolutely' wants to play in LA and may leave in free agency.

    Insider Brian Windhorst recently said, "Kyrie Irving wants to be a Los Angeles Lakers. This we know. The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. This we know. But, making that happen, that's a different story. We don't get a good feeling there's any team seriously on the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers."

    ALSO READ: Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert

    "It doesn't mean they don't like or value him. They don't want to pay a possible price the Nets are asking. It is one of those things where we have to wait and see. I doubt Kyrie will be back [with Brooklyn], I think he'll be on the Lakers, but I don't know when it will happen," added Windhorst.

    "There's not a lot of bidders here. The Lakers are going to lowball the Nets, and obviously, that has happened so far because they know they are bidding against themselves for the most part. Most teams mentioned in the Kyrie sweepstakes have run away from even being attached to it in rumours," Windhorst continued.

    ALSO READ: NBA Summer League 2022: Josh Giddey stars in Thunder win; fans jubilant

    "The one thing that is a potential change agent here is LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving. It's not because he wants Kyrie Irving because he's the best teammate and his history. He wants Kyrie Irving because the Lakers can get him. He doesn't have a lot of choices and knows he has a contract extension situation coming up," asserted Windhorst.

    "That's the change agent. If there's no deal by early August when LeBron can extend, will LeBron use that as a leveraging point to force the Lakers? If I were the Nets, I would be hoping so," Windhorst concluded. The Irving rumours were further sparked when Irving attended a WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Seatle Sparks in Los Angeles.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Summer League 2022, national basketball association: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr-krn

    NBA Summer League 2022: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Its Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter snt

    Wimbledon 2022: It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

    Shane Warne son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament-krn

    Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

    football Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories snt

    Jack Wilshere retires: Fans thank former Arsenal and England star for the memories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Enjoy hitting 4s, having been hitting 6s my entire life - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: 'Enjoy hitting 4s, having been smashing 6s my entire life' - Pandya

    Recent Stories

    NBA Summer League 2022, national basketball association: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr-krn

    NBA Summer League 2022: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Its Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter snt

    Wimbledon 2022: It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

    Luis Suarez forced to reject River Plate move following Copa Libertadores exit-krn

    Luis Suarez forced to reject River Plate move following Copa Libertadores exit

    Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora follows Kim Kardashian's footsteps; steps out in body-hugging outfit snt

    Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora follows Kim Kardashian's footsteps; steps out in body-hugging outfit

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Shinzo Abe San

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Abe San

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon