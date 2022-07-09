NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers

According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, Kyrie Irving wants a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there aren't any other serious bidders for his services.

According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, Kyrie Irving could be on the move to Los Angeles Lakers. Irving, currently a Brooklyn Nets player, picked up his player option in Brooklyn. However, the situation is far from certain. The Nets wanted Irving to sign as a free agent. However, disagreements in contract length and incentives led to a reported impasse. Kyrie's locker-room issues, combined with his injury history, have swayed many teams away. While the teams who are interested in Irving now will deal a package for the star who 'absolutely' wants to play in LA and may leave in free agency.

Insider Brian Windhorst recently said, "Kyrie Irving wants to be a Los Angeles Lakers. This we know. The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. This we know. But, making that happen, that's a different story. We don't get a good feeling there's any team seriously on the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers."

"It doesn't mean they don't like or value him. They don't want to pay a possible price the Nets are asking. It is one of those things where we have to wait and see. I doubt Kyrie will be back [with Brooklyn], I think he'll be on the Lakers, but I don't know when it will happen," added Windhorst.

"There's not a lot of bidders here. The Lakers are going to lowball the Nets, and obviously, that has happened so far because they know they are bidding against themselves for the most part. Most teams mentioned in the Kyrie sweepstakes have run away from even being attached to it in rumours," Windhorst continued.

"The one thing that is a potential change agent here is LeBron James wants Kyrie Irving. It's not because he wants Kyrie Irving because he's the best teammate and his history. He wants Kyrie Irving because the Lakers can get him. He doesn't have a lot of choices and knows he has a contract extension situation coming up," asserted Windhorst.

"That's the change agent. If there's no deal by early August when LeBron can extend, will LeBron use that as a leveraging point to force the Lakers? If I were the Nets, I would be hoping so," Windhorst concluded. The Irving rumours were further sparked when Irving attended a WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Seatle Sparks in Los Angeles.