    NBA Summer League 2022: Josh Giddey stars in Thunder win; fans jubilant

    Josh Giddey dropped 14 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder won their second straight game in the summer league.

    Team Newsable
    Oklahoma City, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    The Oklahoma City Thunder won their second straight summer league game, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 87-71. Second-year guard Josh Giddey was the show's star, with 14 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists - three of these were to the Thunder's 2022 Draft second overall Chet Holmgren. 

    After an impressive debut, Holmgren played well but was not as impressive. Holmgren had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Holmgren's direct matchup in the game was with the Grizzlies' Kenneth Lofton Jr, who ended the game with a game-high 19 points. 

    The Thunder also got solid production from lottery pick, Jaylen Williams, who ended the game with a team-high 16 points on just nine field-goal attempts. 

    With the win, the Thunder joined the Kings as the only unbeaten team in the summer league among the teams that have played at least two games. 

    Thunder fans expressed joy over this win, with several supporters lauding Josh Giddey for a stellar show. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    In the other game of the day, The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz 86-82. The 76ers and the Jazz played a back-and-forth contest in the first two quarters, but the Jazz held the lead following the first 24 minutes (43-39) after establishing the difference in the second quarter. However, the 76ers entered the second half with a different attitude and pulled away for good in the third quarter. 

    The Jazz won the final quarter 21-20, but that was not enough to mount a comeback, and Philadelphia escaped with the win. The Sixers got double-figuring scoring from five players, with Charles Bassey leading the way with 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Trevelin Queen had 15 points, four boards and three dimes. 

    Charlie Brown Jr. scored 12, and Myles Powell added 13 points, while Cassius Winston posted 11 points, four rebounds and six assists. As for the Jazz, Bruno Caboclo racked up 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Justin Robinson scored a team-high 17 points, while James Palmer Jr. notched 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

