    NBA: Toronto Raptors interested in trading for All-Star Rudy Gobert

    Rudy Gobert may be on the move as the Toronto Raptors remain desperate for a big man for their NBA campaign.

    Team Newsable
    Toronto, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, with uncertainty around Utah Jazz’s future, All-star Rudy Gobert could be one of the players on the move. Gobert has anchored the Jazz defence to one of the best in the league for multiple seasons since being drafted in 2013, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards in the process. Despite the regular-season success, which led to the Jazz having the best record in the 2020-21 league, the Playoffs success has been limited. The franchise has not reached the conference finals since 2007. With another disappointing playoff exit in the first round this season, the Jazz may blow it up and trade one if not both team stars.

    Fischer reported that the Toronto Raptors might be interested in Gobert as they have been looking for a Rim Protector since the last offseason. Fischer said, “The Raptors initially chased Jarrett Allen the previous summer. Then, in February, Toronto flirted with Indiana about both Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis and contacted San Antonio about Jakob Poeltl.“

    ALSO READ: NBA - THE NEW YORK KNICKS POINT GUARD SEARCH

    Reportedly disgruntled player OG Anunoby could be offered in the deal and other assets. The Raptors are coming off a great season that saw the development and a promising playoff. After a poor NBA 2020-21 season, the Raptors had the fourth pick of the NBA 2021 Draft, where they would draft eventual rookie of the year Scottie Barnes. These weren’t the only accolades Raptors players picked up as Fred VanVleet was an all-star, and Pascal Siakam was selected to the All-NBA third team.

    Gobert has been the league’s best rim protector for a few years, and therefore, there isn’t any available player who would fill the void quite as he would. The Raptors would be very close to being title contenders with Gobert on the team.

