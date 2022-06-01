NBA: The New York Knicks point guard search

The New York Knicks are looking at numerous players to be the point guard of their future NBA seasons - some more realistic than others.

The New York Knicks are unsurprisingly looking for a new point guard to build their squad for the future NBA seasons. The enormous hole in the roster has noticeably been the point guard position ever since the NBA 2020-21 season when the Knicks started Elfrid Payton at point guard to finish fourth in the eastern conference rankings. They tried to upgrade the position in the 2021 off-season by acquiring Kemba Walker. However, he looked like a shell of himself due to his previous knee injuries. With the Knicks looking to build around 21-year-old RJ Barrett, they want to find his backcourt partner sooner rather than later. In his recent piece, NBA insider Jake Fischer suggested a few names.

The Utah Jazz’ future is up in the air, including the destiny of their young superstar Donovan Mitchell. If available, Mitchell would probably be the most enticing name in the trade market. In the NBA 2021-22 regular season, Mitchell averaged 26 points per game, with 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.3 assists. Mitchell and Barrett could be the Knicks’ backcourt for the next decade. However, it is unlikely the Knicks can land the young guard as there are teams with better possible than the knicks, such as the Heat.

Jalen Brunson’s playoffs exploits have garnered interest throughout the league as the guard becomes a free agent in the off-season. While the Dallas Mavericks are expected to keep him, New York’s ability to offer Brunson a role as a primary ball-handler makes this move possible. In the NBA draft, the Knicks are interested in Jaden Ivey.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, they have the 11th pick while Ivey is projected as a top-six pick. The Knicks will have to trade up in the draft to get the Purdue star. As a backup option to all these players, rival executives have suggested that the Knicks could target D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell played an essential role in getting the timberwolves to the playoffs. However, his poor play in the playoffs may have made him expendable.