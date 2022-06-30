Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: New York Knicks favourites to sign Jalen Brunson after recent trade

    According to recent reports, the NBA’s New York Knicks is set to sign Jalen Brunson for a four-year $110 million deal.

    First Published Jun 30, 2022

    The New York Knicks dumped $19 million of their cap space as they traded away Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, along with a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons. With that trade, the Knicks prepare to offer Jalen Brunson a near-max contract of four years - $110 million. Most reporters don’t see the Dallas Mavericks matching this offer. According to many reports, Brunson averaged 21.6 points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs and has been New York’s number one point guard target since the end of the post-season.

    Earlier Tuesday, Insider Jake Fischer said, “From everything I’ve heard, it does sound like things have shifted, and he is more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks.”

    ALSO READ: NBA - Utah Jazz set to appoint Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy as new head coach

    Following the Knicks trade with the Pistons, Adrian Wojranowski said, “The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons -- clearing $19 million in additional salary-cap space -- and they are now able to make an overwhelming contract offer in the neighbourhood of $110 million to free-agent guard Jalen Brunson.”

    “The Knicks included two future second-round picks and $6 million to incentivize the trade, and they now have approximately $30 million in cap space to make a massive four-year offer to Brunson. The offloading of players and assets to create the space reflects the Knicks’ confidence they can reach an agreement with Brunson sometime after the opening of free agency,” concluded Wojranowski.

