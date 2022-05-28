Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers appoint Darvin Ham as head coach

    After an extensive search for their new head coach in the past month, the LA Lakers have appointed Darvin Ham as their new head coach.

    Los Angeles, First Published May 28, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    The Los Angles Lakers have finally landed their head coach for the future as they signed Darvin Ham to a 4four-year contract to coach the team from the 2022-/23 season. Ham has been an assistant coach under Mike Bundenholzer in Milwaukee since 2018. He also had prior assistant coach experience with the Lakers between 2011 to 2013. It is said to have played a role in his hiring. Ham was reportedly part of a three-person finalist shortlist for the Lakers head coaching vacancy along with Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts. Lebron James seemed to be delighted with the new hiring based on his reaction on Twitter.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and a player Ham coached for four years, also had some positive things to say about the former NBA player.

    The Lakers head coach position was made available after a disastrous 2021-/22 regular season led to the firing of Frank Vogel. The Lakers were expected to be contenders but instead ended up missing the postseason due to various factors such as roster contraction, injuries, and coaching issues. However, Vogel’s time as a Lakers coach also had its fair share of positives as he coached the Lakers to a championship in the 2019-/20 season.

    Ham will coach one of the best duos in the league in the form of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It remains to be seen what the Lakers front office and the new coach will do with Russell Westbrook and the supporting cast.

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
